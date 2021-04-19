Mocksville man killed in motorcycle crash on Old Fort Mountain

A Mocksville man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Old Fort Mountain.

At 12:11 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel received a call about a motorcycle wreck in the westbound lanes on Interstate 40 near the 68 mile marker.

Bryan Thomas Gathright, 55, of 1000 Hardison St., Mocksville was traveling in the westbound lanes of I-40 on Old Fort Mountain when he ran off the right side of the highway. Gathright was driving a 2000 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. His motorcycle struck the shoulder guardrail and he was ejected over the guardrail. His motorbike came to a rest in the roadway. Gathright was wearing a helmet, according to Trooper Josh Settlemyre of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

McDowell EMS, Old Fort Fire Department, McDowell Rescue and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the motorcycle crash. On arrival, paramedics pronounced Gathright dead at the scene. No one was else involved.

“He ran off the road on his own,” said Settlemyre to The McDowell News. “Speed was not factor in this case. We are unsure as to why he ran off the road.”

The Harley-Davidson was probably totaled in the wreck, he added.

This is the first traffic fatality in McDowell County for 2021.