Mission Hospital McDowell vaccinates front-line workers

The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived and was administered at Mission Hospital McDowell on Monday. A total of 168 front-line health care workers at the hospital in Marion received the vaccine during the four-hour clinic.

The first to be vaccinated was McDowell Emergency Department registered nurse Jennifer Atchley. The first physician was McDowell primary care Dr. Brian Ware, MD, according to a news release.

Mission Health has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine and word of the next batch of the Pfizer vaccine. “This means we’ll have an additional 3,000-plus doses for distribution starting next week and we expect more shipments to come,” said Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell. “The Mission Health team is so pleased with how enthusiastic our staff has been as we work through stage one of vaccinating our colleagues.”