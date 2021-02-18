Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized for maternity

For the second year in a row, Mission Hospital McDowell has been recognized as a Best Maternity Hospital by Newsweek magazine.

Carol Wolfenbarger, president and CEO, announced Wednesday that the hospital in Marion has again earned this recognition.

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities, to highlight the Best Maternity Hospitals 2021.

The list has 217 entries in 36 states, categorized by their regions. “The facilities that made this list met Leapfrog's high standards for safety and quality of the maternity care they provide,” reads the website for Newsweek.

To see the article, go to www.newsweek.com/best-maternity-care-hospitals-2021.

“Definitely, this is a testimony to the continued compassionate and expert care that our obstetric and pediatric providers deliver consistently to our patients partnered with the excellence in nursing care provided by our Birthing Center team,” said Wolfenbarger in a news release. “I know that as a community leader, you are as proud as I am.”

Nancy Cooper, editor of Newsweek, stated “This designation means your maternity care program is now ranked among the best in the United States, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. We commend you for your extraordinary service to mothers, newborns, and all the families in your community.”