Mission Hospital McDowell announces temporary entrance closure

Some construction work is taking place now at Mission Hospital McDowell and this means a temporary change in how to enter the building.

In a news release, Hospital President Carol Wolfenbarger said Mission Hospital McDowell is blessed to have additional capital money to improve access for persons with disabilities. This past week, updated parking that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act for the 500 Building was completed. Additionally, the refinement of four parking spaces in the ADA parking area at the Emergency Department began on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and is wrapping up this week.

On Wednesday of this week, work started on the Entrance Two drop off area as well as the parking spaces immediately in front of Entrance Two. This work involved installing a fence around the construction site which will prevent patient drop off and pick up at Entrance Two. As such, Entrance Two will be closed temporarily, according to the news release.

During this temporary closure, Entrance Three will be used for all patients and visitors 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The screener will be relocated to Entrance Three to ensure all patients and visitors are wearing appropriate masks and are screened for any symptoms accordingly. Temporary signage will be staged for wayfinding.

“As always, we will definitely adjust as needed,” said Wolfenbarger.