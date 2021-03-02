Mission Health hospitals relaxes visitor restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mission Health physician practices are currently allowing one visitor per patient. This may vary by practice and circumstances.

There is no change in visitation policy regarding COVID-19 patients: visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or for patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result; additionally, there continues to be one visitor allowed at the Eckerd Living Center on the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital campus in accordance with CMS guidelines.

Mission Health uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been learning more and more about how to keep both patients and staff safe. These uncertain times have been tough on our patients, their families and our colleagues and we cannot emphasize enough our compassion for everyone,” reads the news release. “Having a family member or loved one with our patients when they are in our care is important as is our responsibility to keep our patients and families, as well as our colleagues and the communities we serve, safe.”