Mission Health hospitals relaxes visitor restrictions

Effective now, Mission Health hospitals, including Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, is relaxing the restrictions on visitors.
As always Mission Health is working continually to ensure we remain a safe place to work and provide care. Beginning Tuesday, March 2, Mission Health hospitals relaxed visitor restrictions from the previous level two. “We continue to evaluate the current COVID-19 cases in our region to find the best balance for our patients and caregivers,” reads the news release from Mission Health.
Mission Health will now allow two visitors per inpatient during regular visitor hours. Patients who are hospitalized overnight may now have one visitor remain with them overnight. Outpatient surgery patients may have one visitor.
Due to the high number of patients continuously being cared for at the Mission Hospital ER in Asheville, these patients may have one visitor with them, according to the news release.
ER patients at Mission Hospital McDowell, Angel Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital may have two visitors with them.
CarePartners locations will allow two visitors per patient, during regular visitor hours. Patients who are hospitalized overnight may now have one visitor remain with them overnight.
Mission Health physician practices are currently allowing one visitor per patient. This may vary by practice and circumstances.
There is no change in visitation policy regarding COVID-19 patients: visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or for patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result; additionally, there continues to be one visitor allowed at the Eckerd Living Center on the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital campus in accordance with CMS guidelines.
Mission Health uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been learning more and more about how to keep both patients and staff safe. These uncertain times have been tough on our patients, their families and our colleagues and we cannot emphasize enough our compassion for everyone,” reads the news release. “Having a family member or loved one with our patients when they are in our care is important as is our responsibility to keep our patients and families, as well as our colleagues and the communities we serve, safe.”
Hospital staff members have been supplied with iPads to facilitate FaceTime and Skype visits to help connect families and loved ones with our patients during this extremely challenging time. Staff have gone above and beyond to try and connect families while continuing to keep everyone safe, according to the news release.
Screenings and access restrictions are still in place at all Mission Health locations, regional hospitals and CarePartners. “We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve and are committed to delivering the most effective care with the best possible results,” reads the news release. “As a reminder to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illnesses, please practice the three Ws: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash your hands frequently using either soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds.”
Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is based in Asheville and is the state’s sixth largest health system. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 colleagues and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina.
For more information, please visit missionhealth.org or @MissionHealthNC.