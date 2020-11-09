MHS ROTC second in first rifle match of year

The McDowell High NJROTC rifle team competed in its first rifle match of the year and claimed second place.

The “A” team traveled to Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tenn. At the match they competed against 10 teams and individual shooters for a total of 61 other athletes.

“This match was a good way to start off the season, it was an overall success and we’re working on improving our scores,” said team commander Owen Cook.

The team scored 2,089 points, placing them in second place. Cadet Morgan Revis had the highest McDowell score with a 541, which placed him fourth overall. Cadets Owen Cook and Joshua Scholven also finished in the top 10 individual shooters.

The following weekend, Cadet Joshua Scholven led a group of six brand new shooters to a match at Daniel Boone High School. McDowell’s top team, consisting of Scholven and three first-year shooters, managed to finish in 11th place with a score of 1,818.

Cadet Scholven said: “All the first year shooters set personal records. This was a good match for them to gain some experience so some are ready to replace graduating seniors.”