Merry Marion Mondays: Christmas events scheduled throughout November, December

Things are set to be merry and bright in Marion this holiday season.
From now until Christmas, individuals who shop in downtown Marion will have a chance to win one of four fabulous prize packages valued at more than $250 each during Merry Marion Mondays.
This event, organized by Blue Ridge Traveler, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Marion Business Association and the city of Marion, allows individuals to explore downtown Marion shops, keep a safe social distance, purchase Christmas gifts and have the chance to win fantastic prizes, according to a news release.
For every $10 spent, individuals will receive a ticket at participating businesses. Starting on Monday, Nov. 30, a drawing will take place every Monday and one winning ticket will be selected from the tickets collected during the previous week. The winner of that drawing will be announced on Blue Ridge Traveler’s Facebook page.
As an added bonus to this event, children can also drop their Santa Letters off at one of three locations throughout McDowell County. Letters can be dropped off at the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, at 1170 W. Tate St. in Marion; Blue Ridge Traveler’s Office, at 91 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort; and at Flavors on Main, 49 S. Main St. in Marion.
A selection of these letters will run in The McDowell News on the days leading up to Christmas.
Children will also have a chance to visit with Santa in a socially-distanced way. On Friday, Dec. 18, Zooming with Santa will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. During this event, families will have a chance to see and interact with Santa via computer or by phone.
Once parents dial in for their kids, they’ll be placed in a waiting room. When it’s their turn, Santa will appear onscreen or talk over the phone with kids for a pre-designated time. Visits with Santa will be first-come, first-serve, so individuals are encouraged to dial in early to make sure they get a spot in line, according to the news release.
To take part in Zooming with Santa, families can visit marionnc.org for computer or smartphone login instructions or dial 1-301-715-8592 and type in meeting ID 81326765385 and passcode 315631.
Businesses participating in Merry Marion Mondays are:
• All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds
• Marion Hot Wheelz
• Marion Wing Factory
• Pressley Made
• Killough’s Music & Loan
• Ingenious Coffee Roasters
• Burrito Bros.
• Mica Town Brewing
• Vintage Market Marion
• Flavors on Main
• Shucks Pearls
• Griffith Jewelers
• Bruce’s Fabulous Foods
• Artesana Ice Cream
• McDowell Local
• Mulligan Mack’s After 5
• Link Hot Dogs
• Jewelry Connection
• Coley’s Graphics
