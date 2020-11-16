Merry Marion Mondays: Christmas events scheduled throughout November, December

Things are set to be merry and bright in Marion this holiday season.

From now until Christmas, individuals who shop in downtown Marion will have a chance to win one of four fabulous prize packages valued at more than $250 each during Merry Marion Mondays.

This event, organized by Blue Ridge Traveler, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Marion Business Association and the city of Marion, allows individuals to explore downtown Marion shops, keep a safe social distance, purchase Christmas gifts and have the chance to win fantastic prizes, according to a news release.

For every $10 spent, individuals will receive a ticket at participating businesses. Starting on Monday, Nov. 30, a drawing will take place every Monday and one winning ticket will be selected from the tickets collected during the previous week. The winner of that drawing will be announced on Blue Ridge Traveler’s Facebook page.

As an added bonus to this event, children can also drop their Santa Letters off at one of three locations throughout McDowell County. Letters can be dropped off at the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, at 1170 W. Tate St. in Marion; Blue Ridge Traveler’s Office, at 91 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort; and at Flavors on Main, 49 S. Main St. in Marion.