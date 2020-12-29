McDowell's public health workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday

McDowell Emergency Services and Foothills Health District held their first vaccine clinic for frontline workers on Monday at the local Health Department.

Four McDowell Emergency Medical Services paramedics dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) administered .5 of a milliliter of the vaccine to the participants in the drive-through clinic. Twenty-one doses of the Moderna vaccine were given to participants from McDowell EMS, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills and public health staff. The registration process and administering the shot took only a few minutes to complete, according a news release.

After receiving the shot, participants were asked to wait 15 to 20 minutes in the event of a medical reaction. Medical staff members were on hand, but no immediate reactions were reported. The participants will have to return in 28 days to receive a second dose, and are to report any symptoms they experience.

This small vaccine clinic was an opportunity for those distributing the vaccine to put into action what they have been training for during the past several months.

“I think today went well. Our team has prepared for this day,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler, who also took the vaccine. “We have a long road ahead of us, but this is a good start in bringing the vaccine to McDowell.”

