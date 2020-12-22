McDowell's homeless advocates receive donation of a bus

Less than week after starting the Code Purple hotline, advocates for the homeless in Marion received a donation of a bus.

Last week, New Manna Baptist Church donated a bus for the advocates who are trying to help Marion’s homeless community. This vehicle served for years as a school bus before it became part of the church’s fleet of buses. Now, it will be used to help local people without a home.

Just a week before, the Rev. Jeff Palmer and his wife Niki of East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church, Debora Workman of the Marion East Community Forum, Jason Seidel of Let’s Act Army – McDowell, Ethan Boyles, Tamara Armstrong Taylor and other advocates “broke ground” for the new Code Purple hotline 828-764-1295 so the homeless can get help for clothing, food and shelter.

Workman said this bus will be one of eventually four and they will be used for different purposes. These buses can be used to store cots, provide hot meals for the homeless and become a mobile clinic.

“Buses No. 1 and 2 will definitely happen,” said Workman to The McDowell News. “We will try our best to get the other two to happen. There will be a lot of barriers with these two buses we hope we can conquer.”