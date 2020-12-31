McDowell's COVID-19 numbers skyrocket in December

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 86 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means there are a total of 3,100 positive cases in McDowell County. As of Thursday’s report, there were 31,341 tests conducted, 27,809 negative results and 432 tests are pending results. There are 464 individuals in quarantine, 2,587 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.3%, according to a news release.

This also means that within one week McDowell County reported 321 more positive cases. A week ago on Christmas Eve, McDowell had 2,779 total number of positive cases.

“McDowell's 14-day positivity rate is approaching 30%,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This is very concerning. With vaccine distribution on the horizon, we have to reduce the rate of transmission in the community to further protect our elderly and those who are most vulnerable. Individuals who have COVID-19 are contagious days before they experience symptoms. It is important now more than ever to wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and use good hand hygiene.