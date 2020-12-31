McDowell's COVID-19 numbers skyrocket in December

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 86 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means there are a total of 3,100 positive cases in McDowell County. As of Thursday’s report, there were 31,341 tests conducted, 27,809 negative results and 432 tests are pending results. There are 464 individuals in quarantine, 2,587 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.3%, according to a news release.
This also means that within one week McDowell County reported 321 more positive cases. A week ago on Christmas Eve, McDowell had 2,779 total number of positive cases.
“McDowell's 14-day positivity rate is approaching 30%,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This is very concerning. With vaccine distribution on the horizon, we have to reduce the rate of transmission in the community to further protect our elderly and those who are most vulnerable. Individuals who have COVID-19 are contagious days before they experience symptoms. It is important now more than ever to wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and use good hand hygiene.
“These are basic steps each one of us can take to do our part to help reduce community transmission. Do it for your friends, family, neighbors, and our local businesses. McDowell County Emergency Services along with Public Health continue to vaccinate frontline responders with the Moderna vaccine. McDowell County remains in Phase 1A for COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting next week, additional information will be made available concerning the next vaccination phase.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 62 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Three staff members have recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 34 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of seven staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.