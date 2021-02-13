McDowell's COVID-19 cases to top 4,500

At least 10 percent of McDowell County's population has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 23 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,498 positive cases. There have been 38,310 tests conducted, 33,606 negative results and 206 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 194 individuals in quarantine, 4,234 out of quarantine and 70 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 18.4%, according to a news release. The state's positivity rate on Wednesday, the latest day with data available, was 6.5%, an increase from the 6.2% reported Tuesday. Overall, the state has seen a gradual decrease since the pandemic high of 17.1% reported on Jan. 4.
State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower.
It also means that in one week McDowell County reported 136 new positive cases. On Friday, Feb. 5, the county had a total of 4,362 positive cases.
COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to our community. Please do your part to prevent additional spread of the virus by wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands often. These simple steps help protect you, your family, neighbors, and our local businesses.
McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only. Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them, according to the news release.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 5,133
• Second doses: 1,008
• Total doses administered: 6,141
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 23 inmates and four staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of nine staff members and 40 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive. A total of eight residents have died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. One resident has died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html