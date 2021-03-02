McDowell's COVID-19 cases dip in February

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that McDowell’s COVID-19 cases have come down during the month of February. McDowell County reported 1,120 positive cases in January but during February the county reported 458 positive cases.
Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen announced on Tuesday additional frontline essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible for vaccinations beginning on Wednesday (or today for our print edition).
The expedited timeline follows the approval of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and an expected increase in vaccine supply to North Carolina.
“The state and our providers continue to work extremely hard to get people vaccinated in a way that’s fast and fair,” said Cooper. “The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly. Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I am grateful for their work.”
Also on Tuesday, the Health Department reported 24 more McDowell residents had tested positive for COVID-19. The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,721 positive cases. There have been 40,066 tests conducted, 35,223 negative results and 122 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 112 individuals in quarantine, 4,534 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 12%, according to a news release.
“McDowell County has made great strides in the fight to eradicate COVID-19 from our community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have improved over the last month. We continue to vaccinate over 1,000 people each week. However, now is not the time to let your guard down. Please continue to protect yourselves and your loved ones by wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing social distancing. These simple steps are the key to completely turning this pandemic around for our community and saving lives.”
McDowell County Vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 7,387
Second doses: 3,860
Total doses administered: 11,247
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those aged 65 years and older, health care workers, educators and child care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them, according to the news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current COVID-19 outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 30 inmates and five staff members have recovered.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
McDowell House: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 3 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.