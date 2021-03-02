McDowell's COVID-19 cases dip in February

“McDowell County has made great strides in the fight to eradicate COVID-19 from our community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have improved over the last month. We continue to vaccinate over 1,000 people each week. However, now is not the time to let your guard down. Please continue to protect yourselves and your loved ones by wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing social distancing. These simple steps are the key to completely turning this pandemic around for our community and saving lives.”

McDowell County Vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 7,387

Second doses: 3,860

Total doses administered: 11,247

Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those aged 65 years and older, health care workers, educators and child care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them, according to the news release.