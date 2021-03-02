McDowell's American Legion receives $2,500 donation

The year 2020 will go down in history as year that will be long remembered. The COVID-19 pandemic affected many lives and businesses all over the country, including veterans’ services organizations like the American Legion.
American Legion Post 56 in Marion provides a service to McDowell County veterans that no other Legion post in the state of North Carolina does. The Legionnaires with Post 56 provide free transportation for needy veterans to attend their much needed doctor, medication and hospital visits. But this service was interrupted last year, just as many other businesses and organizations were. With the transportation shut down by COVID-19, much needed funds that are necessary to operate were unavailable. Normally, coffee breaks at the Interstate 40 rest area bring in roughly $4,500 a year. These expenses are needed to pay for gas, insurance, tags, taxes and maintenance for the vehicles, according to a news release from Post 56.
Step ahead to October 2020. Two of the custom car clubs and cruiser clubs in the local area helped with the Legion’s expenses by donating $2,500 raised from the Route 70 Cruisers and the Summer’s End Auto Fest/Mountain Thunder Car Show. The event was held in the grassy area in front of Auria in Old Fort in October 2020.
The Post 56 Honor Guard provided military services for the event in Old Fort by presenting the American flag, the five service flags for the five branches of the military, a rendition of “Taps” and a rifle salute. The national anthem and the service medley were performed during the presentation.
The $2,500 was presented to members of Post 56 on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Stepping ahead to 2021, Randy Richman, the coordinator of the Summer’s End Auto Fest, has again asked Post 56 to provide military honors at the upcoming car show which will be September at Tom Johnson Camping Center.
Richman has said that this year’s show should be even bigger than last year’s with more cars, more prizes, more giveaways, more people and more fun. Date, times and location of the 2021 Summer’s End Car Show will be available at a later time, along with a schedule for car shows from the Route 70 Cruisers.
“We want to thank everyone at both car organizations for thinking of the veterans of McDowell County and for the generous donations that will assist in keeping the service going,” said Alan Mainer, commander of Post 56. “Because of COVID, we were not allowed to have any fundraisers this past year. The funds we make go to pay for our honored World War II veteran memberships and various other things we do like supplying six medals for the NJROTC at McDowell High School, donations to local civic organizations, purchasing cemetery flags and a portion of it will go towards supporting our van transportation system. Even though we couldn’t raise any funds this year, expenses like tags, taxes and insurance still need to be paid. We don’t know how long this pandemic will last so any remainder will be in the bank for future use when necessary.”