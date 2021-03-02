McDowell's American Legion receives $2,500 donation

Richman has said that this year’s show should be even bigger than last year’s with more cars, more prizes, more giveaways, more people and more fun. Date, times and location of the 2021 Summer’s End Car Show will be available at a later time, along with a schedule for car shows from the Route 70 Cruisers.

“We want to thank everyone at both car organizations for thinking of the veterans of McDowell County and for the generous donations that will assist in keeping the service going,” said Alan Mainer, commander of Post 56. “Because of COVID, we were not allowed to have any fundraisers this past year. The funds we make go to pay for our honored World War II veteran memberships and various other things we do like supplying six medals for the NJROTC at McDowell High School, donations to local civic organizations, purchasing cemetery flags and a portion of it will go towards supporting our van transportation system. Even though we couldn’t raise any funds this year, expenses like tags, taxes and insurance still need to be paid. We don’t know how long this pandemic will last so any remainder will be in the bank for future use when necessary.”