McDowell voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the 2020 election

“Only so many people can be in the building at one time,” said Propst. “It is slower than it normally is because of that.”

Similar measures will be in effect on Election Day on Nov. 3 at all 17 precincts in McDowell County.

The early, or one-stop, voting period will take place from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 31. The early voting will take place at 2458 N.C. 226 Marion and at the Rockett Building at 55 E. Main St. in Old Fort.

On Thursday and Friday, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, will be the last day of the early voting period, and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here in McDowell County, voters will cast their ballots for the Board of Education seats up for election this year. The Marion, West Marion, Old Fort and North Cove seats on the Board of Education are up for grabs. Voters will also choose their next members of the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate.