McDowell voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the 2020 election

On the first day of the early voting, hundreds of McDowell County voters waited in line in both Marion and Old Fort to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.
Early, or one-stop, voting in North Carolina started Thursday and it will last until Saturday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
But many McDowell voters are not waiting around to cast their ballots. People were already lined up at the Board of Elections office on N.C. 226 South even before the office could open.
“There was a line when I got here at 10 after 6,” said Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst. “I heard that someone slept in their car last night.”
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 425 people had voted at the Board of Elections office in Marion and 320 had voted at the Rockett building in Old Fort, according to elections officials.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions are being taken at both locations. Voters are being asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers are wearing face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks are available for voters, if they want one. There is blue tape in the buildings to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing.
The voting booths are disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens are given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. The facilities are sprayed and disinfected every evening once one-stop closes for the day, and social distancing is being monitored. There are Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers.
All of these extra measures are slowing the process down but most voters didn’t seem to mind.
“Actually, I thought it was handled really well,” said Dennis Beam of Marion after he voted.
His wife Denise Beam agreed.
They had to wait about 45 minutes in line before they could vote.
Another voter, who declined to give her name, said she had to wait even longer for an hour and 35 minutes. She thinks they are taking appropriate measures.
“I thought they did great,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
But other voters are not so sure.
“I think it could’ve been a little bit better,” said Ray McKesson of Marion. “There was no social distancing in the outside lines.”
“The blue tape was too close together,” said his wife Phyllis McKesson.
The McKessons said they waited for close to an hour. But like so many, they felt this election is too important even with a long wait.
“It was worth the wait because this is a very important election and I am glad I made my vote count,” said Ray McKesson, who is also president of the McDowell NAACP.
Teddy Effler of Marion said he had to wait for an hour but thinks the election officials are handling it well.
“Only so many people can be in the building at one time,” said Propst. “It is slower than it normally is because of that.”
Similar measures will be in effect on Election Day on Nov. 3 at all 17 precincts in McDowell County.
The early, or one-stop, voting period will take place from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 31. The early voting will take place at 2458 N.C. 226 Marion and at the Rockett Building at 55 E. Main St. in Old Fort.
On Thursday and Friday, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, will be the last day of the early voting period, and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here in McDowell County, voters will cast their ballots for the Board of Education seats up for election this year. The Marion, West Marion, Old Fort and North Cove seats on the Board of Education are up for grabs. Voters will also choose their next members of the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate.
The two seats on the McDowell County Commission and the Register of Deeds office will be on the ballot, even though those races were previously decided in the Republican primary.
Local voters will also make their choices for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, the governor’s office, a variety of statewide offices and the presidential race.
For further information, call the McDowell Board of Elections office at 659-0834.
