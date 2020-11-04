McDowell voters make their choices in the 2020 election

“I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to western North Carolina,” said Davis in his concession statement. “I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision. We live in a divided America and a divided western North Carolina. It is now up to those elected to find a way to heal the divisions, seek common ground and work together to reduce poverty, increase access to healthcare and protect our precious environment. There is a lot of work to do. We are here to help.”