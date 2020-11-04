McDowell voters make their choices in the 2020 election

Based on the unofficial results from Election Night, Amy Moomaw and Donnie Suttles won the two available Marion seats on the McDowell County Board of Education while Beth Lolley Silver was overwhelmingly elected to the Old Fort seat.
In addition, Michelle Pupoh will become the first person to hold the newly created West Marion seat on the Board of Education and long-time member Terry English was elected to another term as the North Cove representative on the board.
The unofficial results from Tuesday night are based on all 17 precincts in McDowell reporting.
Moomaw got 8,124 votes while Suttles won 7,381 votes in the race for the two available Marion seats on the School Board. The other candidates for the Marion seats were Angela Allen-Helms (6,980), Chad Marsh (6,937) and Doug McCraw (5,925).
In the contest for the Old Fort seat on the School Board, Silver came out the clear winner with 13,811 votes while her challenger Phyllis Davis Ennis received 4,963.
In the race for the West Marion seat on the board, Pupoh got 7,122 votes while Charlotte Bright got 6,195 votes and Ethan Boyles, who withdrew from the race, got 5,048.
In the contest for the North Cove seat, it was very close. English won 9,622 while his challenger Jimmy Allison was no far behind with 9,589.
Patrick Ellis and Chris Allison were elected to the McDowell County Commission and Lydia Effler was elected to the Register of Deeds office. Those races were previously decided in the local Republican primary and they faced no Democratic opposition. But their names were still on the ballot for the general election. Allison got 14,586 and Ellis got 14,289. Effler received 19,404 votes.
Local voters also cast their ballots for a McDowell County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Beverly Lonon Foster won the position with 17,783 votes. There were no other candidates.
Voters in McDowell County also made their choices for the N.C. House of Representatives. Republican Dudley Greene was easily elected to the 85th District seat. He defeated Democratic challenger Ted Remington. The 85th District seat covers Avery, Mitchell and McDowell. Both Greene, a former McDowell sheriff, and Remington are from Marion.
Voters in McDowell gave Greene 17,089 votes while Remington received 5,256 here.
“Thank you! As I wait for results from one more precinct to come in, it appears we may be headed for a win in our N.C. House race,” Greene stated on Facebook. “I am humbled more than words can express with the level of support we received and I will be honored more than I can ever say to serve as Representative for this district I am privileged to call my home!”
Local voters again gave their strong support to Republican Ralph Hise in the race for the 47th District in the N.C. Senate. Hise defeated his Democratic opponent David Wheeler. The 47th District covers Madison, Yancey, Avery, Mitchell, McDowell and Rutherford counties.
Voters in McDowell gave Hise 16,059 votes while Wheeler received 6,175 here. Both men are from Spruce Pine.
One statewide contest in particular that is of strong interest for McDowell voters is the race for the N.C. Commissioner of Labor. Josh Dobson, a former McDowell commissioner and state representative, was the Republican candidate for N.C. Labor commissioner. He faced Democratic candidate Jessica Holmes of Raleigh during the general November election across North Carolina.
Dobson emerged the winner in the statewide contest. Here in McDowell, he got 16,981 in his home county. Holmes got 5,516 votes.
Another political contest that attracted much local interest was the race for the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Madison Cawthorn had no trouble carrying McDowell County with 16,282 votes. His Democratic opponent Moe Davis only got 5,686 in McDowell. Across the 11th District, Cawthorn defeated Davis to become the next member of the U.S. House from western North Carolina.
At around 10 p.m., Davis conceded the race to Cawthorn.
“I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to western North Carolina,” said Davis in his concession statement. “I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision. We live in a divided America and a divided western North Carolina. It is now up to those elected to find a way to heal the divisions, seek common ground and work together to reduce poverty, increase access to healthcare and protect our precious environment. There is a lot of work to do. We are here to help.”
Corey MacKinnon of Marion was elected to become a District Court judge for District 29A. The Republican MacKinnon faced no formal opposition.
On Tuesday night, MacKinnon issued a statement on Facebook.
“Thank you again to those that have supported me and my campaign over the past 3 years!” he stated. “I am humbled that over 40,000 people have trusted me to serve as your newest District Court Judge. I will not let you down! Thank you!”
