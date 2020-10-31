McDowell voters go to the polls on Election Day

This Tuesday, voters in McDowell County will go to the 17 precincts and vote for who they want on the Board of Education, the N.C. House, the N.C. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, state Commissioner of Labor and other statewide offices.
The County Commission and the Register of Deeds will also be on the local ballot but those races were decided in the Republican primary.
And like other Americans, McDowell voters will also make their decision on who should be the next president of the United States.
The 2020 election will be unlike any other because it is being conducted during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Thursday, Oct. 15, folks in McDowell have already been voting. And like the rest of the nation, early voting in McDowell has been extremely popular. On the first day of the early voting, hundreds of McDowell County voters waited in line in both Marion and Old Fort to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.
As 4 p.m. Friday, Elections Director Kim Welborn said approximately 13,500 people have turned out in Marion and Old Fort to cast their ballots during the early voting period.
In addition, the McDowell Board of Elections has approximately 2,500 absentee ballots by mail.
She added this is a record turnout for early and absentee voting in McDowell.
The one-stop, early voting period ended at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions were taken at both locations during the early voting period. Voters were asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrived. Election workers had to wear face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks were available for voters, if they wanted one. There was blue tape in the buildings to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing.
The voting booths were disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens were given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. The facilities were sprayed and disinfected every evening once one-stop closed for the day, and social distancing was monitored. There were Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers.
These measures will be in effect at all 17 precincts on Tuesday. The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m. that evening.
“It’s going to be very interesting to see how many vote on Tuesday,” said Welborn.
The 17 precincts and their polling places are: Marion No. 1, Marion Elementary School; Marion No. 2, East McDowell Junior High School; Marion No. 3, Clinchfield Methodist Fellowship Hall; Marion No. 4, First Freewill Baptist Church Fellowship Building; Marion No. 5, Cross Mill Church of God Fellowship Building; Pleasant Gardens, Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church; West Marion, McDowell Senior Center; Crooked Creek, the new Crooked Creek Fire Department station; Dysartsville, Dysartsville Fire Department; Glenwood, Glenwood Fire Department; Higgins, N.C. Highway Patrol station; Montford Cove, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department; Nebo, Nebo Elementary School; North Cove, Ashford/North Cove Fire Department; Old Fort No. 1, Old Fort First Baptist Church Fellowship Building; Old Fort No. 2, Old Fort Wesleyan Fellowship Building; and Turkey Cove, North Cove Elementary.
Here in McDowell County, voters will cast their ballots for the Board of Education seats up for election this year. The Marion, West Marion, Old Fort and North Cove seats on the Board of Education are up for grabs. Voters will also choose their next members of the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate.
The two seats on the McDowell County Commission and the Register of Deeds office will be on the ballot, even though those races were previously decided in the Republican primary.
Local voters will also make their choices for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, the governor’s office, lieutenant governor, a variety of statewide offices (including state Commissioner of Labor) and the presidential race.
People will be able to get the local results Tuesday night online at www.mcdowellboe.com. You can also go to the website for the N.C. State Board of Elections at www.ncsbe.gov to find out the statewide results. In addition, folks will gather at the headquarters for the local Democratic and Republican parties to see the statewide and national results. Both party headquarters are located on Main Street in downtown Marion.
For more information, call the McDowell County Board of Elections at 659-0834 or visit www.mcdowellboe.com.
