McDowell voters go to the polls on Election Day

She added this is a record turnout for early and absentee voting in McDowell.

The one-stop, early voting period ended at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions were taken at both locations during the early voting period. Voters were asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrived. Election workers had to wear face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks were available for voters, if they wanted one. There was blue tape in the buildings to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing.

The voting booths were disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens were given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. The facilities were sprayed and disinfected every evening once one-stop closed for the day, and social distancing was monitored. There were Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers.

These measures will be in effect at all 17 precincts on Tuesday. The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see how many vote on Tuesday,” said Welborn.