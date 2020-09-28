McDowell Trails Association launches ‘Bridging the Gap’ fundraiser for greenway

The McDowell Trails Association is hoping to help the city of Marion “bridge the gap” at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.
Over the years, the members of the McDowell Trails Association (MTA) have partnered with the city of Marion and McDowell County in the creation and continued development of Point Lookout Trail, the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway, the Peavine Trail and the Corpening Memorial Greenway. The MTA has worked to make Marion and McDowell County a more attractive and pleasant place to live by creating new outdoor adventures with hiking and walking trails.
This year, like so many other organizations, the MTA has to take a different approach toward raising money for its worthwhile projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The McDowell Trails Association will hold a fundraising campaign in lieu of our usual annual dinner, which is our major fundraiser each year,” said MTA President Steve Pierce. “Since COVID restrictions won’t allow us to bring over 100 people together for dinner, the MTA is conducting a campaign to raise funds.”
The name of the campaign is “Bridging the Gap - Fund Our Greenway 2020.” The goal, which MTA leaders hope to surpass, is $10,000.
The leaders of the Trails Association hope the public will respond to this campaign with the same enthusiasm as the annual dinner.
“Our annual dinner has always been well funded by sponsors and tickets have sold out quickly,” said Pierce. “We are counting on our sponsors, MTA members, and the public to help us with this campaign. Maybe we can return to the annual dinner next year, but for this year, let’s ‘Bridge the Gap’ to help fund and protect our beloved greenway.”
The “gaps” that need to be bridged are as follows:
• Restoration of the bridge at the greenway. In May, a bridge near the greenway’s west entrance on Sam Philips Drive was washed out by flooding following very heavy rains. While the MTA donated and raised more than $8,500 for the replacement, the costs will exceed that amount. The city of Marion is narrowing down the bridge design options and awaiting some federal money, but some additional funding will be needed. The replacement bridge will be built to withstand the type of flooding events we have had in that area.
• Riverbank stabilization and erosion control. People walking the greenway have probably noticed places where the river is eroding the bank close to the paved trail. Left unchecked, the river could undercut the greenway itself. The MTA and the city of Marion are consulting with engineers on developing a master plan to stabilize the riverbank and mitigate future erosion in these trouble spots. Some work can be done by volunteers while the heavy work will be contracted out. The money raised will go toward developing the master plan and beginning the work of stabilizing the riverbank.
“Both of these projects will ensure that our very popular greenway will be protected and open to the citizens of McDowell County and visitors for years to come,” said Pierce.
• A third “gap” to be bridged is connecting Phase One and the Greenlee Park section of Phase Three. Since it opened more than a year ago, Greenlee Park, located off Old Greenlee Road, has seen its share of visitors, but at present it is isolated from the rest of the greenway. The next segment to complete will connect Greenlee Park all the way to Roby Conley Road at U.S. 70. There are easements in place, but a bridge at Nix Creek and a connection with the existing greenway at U.S. 70 need to be addressed, according to Pierce.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, the MTA will reach out to their generous sponsors for their support again this year. Following that, MTA leaders will reach out to those who purchased tickets to the annual dinner, and finally we will seek donations from MTA members and the public. The association will have flyers at local businesses and notices on social media and the MTA’s Web site, www.mcdowelltrails.org. The MTA accepts online donations on its website, or you can download a “Bridging the Gap” donation form and mail a check to the MTA, P.O. Box 1325, Marion, NC 28752.
The MTA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all donors will be recognized and sent a receipt for their tax-deductible donation.
“Please help support the mission and vision of the McDowell Trails Association as we seek to protect and extend our greenways and trails in McDowell County and provide safe places for people top walk, ride, and enjoy nature,” said Pierce. “The MTA is deeply appreciative for the support we have had from the public, and we anticipate a successful campaign “Bridging the Gap - Fund our Greenway 2020.”
“The city is very appreciative of the MTA's continued efforts to raise funding for trails in our community, particularly to address storm damage, such as the bridge that needs replacing at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway due to the May flooding event,” said City Manager Bob Boyette. “The city is still awaiting an official state disaster declaration for this event, after which time work can hopefully soon begin on the bridge replacement.”
