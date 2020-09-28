McDowell Trails Association launches ‘Bridging the Gap’ fundraiser for greenway

“Our annual dinner has always been well funded by sponsors and tickets have sold out quickly,” said Pierce. “We are counting on our sponsors, MTA members, and the public to help us with this campaign. Maybe we can return to the annual dinner next year, but for this year, let’s ‘Bridge the Gap’ to help fund and protect our beloved greenway.”

The “gaps” that need to be bridged are as follows:

• Restoration of the bridge at the greenway. In May, a bridge near the greenway’s west entrance on Sam Philips Drive was washed out by flooding following very heavy rains. While the MTA donated and raised more than $8,500 for the replacement, the costs will exceed that amount. The city of Marion is narrowing down the bridge design options and awaiting some federal money, but some additional funding will be needed. The replacement bridge will be built to withstand the type of flooding events we have had in that area.