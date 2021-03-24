McDowell Trails Association gives $25,000 for Old Fort’s planned dog park

On Monday, the McDowell Trails Association (MTA) gave $25,000 to the town of Old Fort to help fund a dog park at the planned Fonta Flora State Trailhead and Old Fort Park.

The presentation was made Monday evening at the Old Fort Town Hall. MTA President Steve Pierce, along with MTA board members Steve Hunter and Pat Cook and past Presidents Frank Dean and Bill Hendley, were there to give the donation. It was accepted by Mayor Rick Hensley, Alderman Melvin Lytle and Alderman Jerome Effler.

This donation will be included as part of a grant to build the park on land donated to and now owned by the state and leased to the town of Old Fort. The Fonta Flora State Trail (FFST) will run from Morganton to Asheville and include Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. The route of the FFST will enter Old Fort from the east, and the Trailhead Park will become not only a gateway to the town, but also a place for residents and visitors to enjoy a picnic shelter, a dog park, the Fonta Flora State Trail, an open green space and other planned amenities, according to a news release.

The Trailhead Park will be near Davidson’s Fort Historic Park and visible from Interstate 40.