McDowell surpasses 1,000 known COVID-19 cases

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that eight additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It is critical, now more than ever, to wear a face covering,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This along with avoiding large gatherings, inside or out, social distancing, and washing your hands is the best defense to stop transmission of COVID-19. Please do not let your guard down and assume this pandemic is over, it isn’t. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,007 in McDowell County. There have been 14,140 people tested, 13,006 negative results and 127 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 133 individuals in quarantine, 844 out of quarantine and 30 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. The current outbreaks are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of eight staff members and 14 residents have tested positive
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of seven staff members have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church; Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 1-3 p.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 9 from 9-11 a.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Monday Oct. 12 from 9-11 a.m.
