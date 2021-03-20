McDowell school officials pay tribute to former Board of Education member Randy Williams

McDowell County’s public school officials are mourning the sudden death of former School Board member Randy Williams, who served for almost 20 years.

Williams, a resident of Mather, Calif. but a native of Marion, passed away unexpectedly of heart conditions at his home on Thursday, March 11.

Williams worked for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety with more than 20 years of service as a correctional sergeant. He was a broker in charge at Williams Realty since 1979, according to his obituary.

But it was his time as a member of the McDowell County Board of Education where he probably made his greatest contribution to his native county. He was seated on the board in December 2000 and his last meeting was held in June 2019. “He took this position very seriously with only one goal: for children to get the best education possible,” reads his obituary.

Local school system officials echoed that statement.