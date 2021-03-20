McDowell school officials pay tribute to former Board of Education member Randy Williams

McDowell County’s public school officials are mourning the sudden death of former School Board member Randy Williams, who served for almost 20 years.
Williams, a resident of Mather, Calif. but a native of Marion, passed away unexpectedly of heart conditions at his home on Thursday, March 11.
Williams worked for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety with more than 20 years of service as a correctional sergeant. He was a broker in charge at Williams Realty since 1979, according to his obituary.
But it was his time as a member of the McDowell County Board of Education where he probably made his greatest contribution to his native county. He was seated on the board in December 2000 and his last meeting was held in June 2019. “He took this position very seriously with only one goal: for children to get the best education possible,” reads his obituary.
Local school system officials echoed that statement.
“Mr. Williams was a dedicated member of the McDowell County Board of Education for almost 20 years who had a key role in the many improvements the district has seen over the past two decades,” said Superintendent Mark Garrett to The McDowell News. “He always put students at the heart of every decision and was a fierce advocate for fiscal responsibility during his tenure. Just as important as his many accomplishments as a board member is the fact Mr. Williams was an absolute gentleman in every interaction that I had with him. This speaks volumes.”
Vice Chairman Terry English served alongside Williams throughout his tenure.
“He was always committed to whatever was best for the students first, staff second and the community at large,” said English to The McDowell News. “He was like a McDowell County schools booster. He was always very supportive of what our school system needed.”
English added Williams was always a gentleman when it came to matters of debate or difference of opinion.
During his time on the School Board, Williams participated in making decisions about a number of building and renovation projects. That included the extensive renovation work at Titan Stadium at McDowell High School. He was also very supportive of the creation of Foothills Community School and extracurricular activities such as the NJROTC. Also during those 19 years, the board selected three school superintendents, said English.
“(Williams) always wanted us to have the best that we could have,” said English.
Williams was a product of the McDowell County schools and like all the other members of the board, he had a real interest in making our community better. That meant helping our schools provide for what local families need to be successful, said English.
“I always found him to be thoughtful, considerate and passionate about improving our local schools,” said English of Williams.