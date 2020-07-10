McDowell, Rutherford courthouses temporarily closed because of COVID-19

Both the McDowell and Rutherford courthouses are closed today and next week because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Friday morning, people went over to the McDowell County Courthouse in downtown Marion where they found the doors were locked and a flier taped on the glass. “This facility is currently closed for cleaning following a confirmed case of COVID-19,” reads the flier.
The flier also states the magistrates can be seen at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tommy Davis told The McDowell News Friday morning both the McDowell and Rutherford courthouses are closed at the request of the Health Department, which serves both counties.
There will be no court Friday in either county or all of next week.
“We anticipate court resuming Monday, July 20,” said Davis.
He added the closing is because of a “confirmed positive related to both courthouses.”
Not only are the courthouses being thoroughly cleaned but all of the employees for both will be tested for COVID-19. Some departments at the courthouses might reopen next week as the employees for them test negative, according to Davis.
Domestic violence matters will be handled at the magistrate’s office. In McDowell, the magistrates will be located at the Sheriff’s Office for now.
The flier on the doors state that some court matters can be handled online at www.nccourts.gov/services.
As for the general public, Davis said it is unlikely anybody in public has been exposed but they have the option of getting tested for COVID-19 just to be sure.
