McDowell, rest of WNC under winter storm warning

McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina are under a winter storm warning from Wednesday evening until Thursday evening with significant icing expected.

McDowell Emergency Management announced that the winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday for portions of the Piedmont, the foothills and western North Carolina. Total ice accumulations are predicted to be from 1/10th of an inch to 4/10th of an inch. This could cause power outages and tree damage throughout the area.

“Travel could be very difficult,” reads the news release. “The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted.

“If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Prepare for possible power outages.”