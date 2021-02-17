McDowell, rest of WNC under winter storm warning

McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina are under a winter storm warning from Wednesday evening until Thursday evening with significant icing expected.
McDowell Emergency Management announced that the winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday for portions of the Piedmont, the foothills and western North Carolina. Total ice accumulations are predicted to be from 1/10th of an inch to 4/10th of an inch. This could cause power outages and tree damage throughout the area.
“Travel could be very difficult,” reads the news release. “The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted.
“If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Prepare for possible power outages.”
Dan Crawley with the Foothills Action Network told The McDowell News that cold and dry air has moved in overnight and this will set the stage for a freezing rain event for McDowell County. It will start after midnight and lasting through the early afternoon hours of Thursday.
“We are expecting temperatures to drop somewhere in the 29 to 31 degree range by around daybreak on Thursday with freezing rain and possibly sleet falling,” said Crawley to The McDowell News. “That temperature range is sufficient enough for ice to accumulate fairly quick on trees, power lines and elevated surfaces. Roads could also become hazardous.”
Crawley added this has the potential to be a significant icing event with amounts of ¼ of an inch or more. He suspects the areas along the Blue Ridge Parkway and down in southern McDowell where the South Mountain range begins will see the most ice buildup.
“Residents of the county needs to use the rest of today to prepare for at least scattered power outages on Thursday,” he said.