McDowell reports December jobless rate lower than state average

McDowell County reported an unemployment rate for December of last year that was lower than the statewide average and most surrounding counties.
Meanwhile, a report by the N.C. Justice Center shows how many jobs have been lost from the Great Recession of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the latest figures from December 2020, McDowell County still has a below average unemployment rate compared to the statewide rate. For the month of December, McDowell reported a 5.7% jobless rate, which is almost .3 of a point lower than the statewide average of 6%.
McDowell has the 43rd lowest unemployment rate among all 100 counties, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
The 5.7% rate for McDowell means 1,179 were considered unemployed in December out of a labor force of 20,584.
A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was 3.5% for December 2019.
In addition, Rutherford had a 7.5% unemployment rate for December, which is the highest of all the counties surrounding McDowell.
Avery had 5.1% for December while Burke had 5.8%. Yancey reported 5.3% for that month while Mitchell reported 6.5% for December.
Buncombe used to report one of the highest rates in North Carolina because of the impact on its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. But Buncombe’s situation has improved and it reported a 5.6% rate for December.
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 55 of North Carolina’s counties in December, decreased in 28, and remained unchanged in 17. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.2% while Watauga County had the lowest at 4.3%. Four of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, seven decreased, and four remained unchanged.
Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 8.2% while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 5.2%. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 6%, according to the news release.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 99 counties and decreased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in December by 3,616 to 4,681,331, while those unemployed decreased by 3,503 to 297,387. Since December 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 221,241, while those unemployed increased 129,132, according to the news release.
“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the news release.
The N.C. Justice Center recently released some statistics which show how many jobs have been lost in North Carolina since the Great Recession, which started in 2008, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which started almost a year ago. These statistics are broken down county by county in the state.
For the Great Recession, the statistics show the changes from December 2007 to December 2020. McDowell lost 626 jobs over that period of time. The percentage of people employed here went down by 3.1%. Of those looking for work in McDowell, the number went down by 49 over the course of that period. The percentage of people looking for work here decreased by 4%, according to the N.C. Justice Center report.
For the COVID-19 recession, that statistics show the changes from February 2020 to December 2020. McDowell lost 608 jobs during that time. The percentage of people employed here decreased by 3%. During that same period, McDowell saw 397 more people looking for work and the percentage of people seeing employment went up by 50%, according to the N.C. Justice Center report.
You can read the report here: https://www.ncjustice.org/projects/budget-and-tax-center/economy/labor-market-in-n-c/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=8a746aba-630c-4dd5-9ea6-5e7166d707fd