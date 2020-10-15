McDowell reports August jobless rate lower than state average

McDowell County reported an unemployment rate for August that was lower than the statewide average and most surrounding counties.

With the latest figures from August, McDowell County still has a below average unemployment rate compared to the statewide rate. For the month of August, McDowell reported a 5.9% jobless rate, which is almost 1 point lower than the statewide average of 6.8%.

McDowell has the 29th lowest unemployment rate among all 100 counties, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The 5.9% rate for McDowell means 1,206 were considered unemployed in August out of a labor force of 20,545.

A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was 4.2% for August 2019.

Of the surrounding counties, Buncombe had a 7.5% unemployment rate for August, which is the one of the highest rates for the entire state. Buncombe used to report the lowest rate for all of North Carolina. That dramatic change shows the impact COVID-19 has had on Buncombe’s economy, which is heavily based on tourism, hotels, restaurants and breweries.