McDowell reports 16 more residents test positive for COVID-19, one additional death

The McDowell County Health Department said 16 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, the county is reporting one additional death from COVID-19.
“We continue to work the outbreak at Deer Park Health and Rehabilitation,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Currently, there are 15 residents and seven staff positive with COVID-19. Sadly, one resident has died due to COVID-19. The Emergency Operations Center, Public Health and many other community agencies are working around the clock to assist Deer Park administration. Please do your part by wearing a face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19. It can save your life as well as your loved ones. It can help us to lower the numbers and stop transmission. Always wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face. We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
This brings the total number of positives to 365 in McDowell County. There have been 6,401 people tested, 5,523 negative results and 513 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 121 individuals in quarantine, 240 out of quarantine and four deaths, according to a news release.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing.
“We continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days,” said Powell. “It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives.”
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
As of noon Tuesday, North Carolina reported 102,861 positive cases and 1,668 deaths. So far, 1,458,997 tests have been completed and 1,179 people are now hospitalized.
More data are available online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Ashworth Baptist Church; 75 Lamplighter Lane in Marion; Wednesday, July 22 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 24 from 9-11 a.m.
