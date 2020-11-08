McDowell man was among those who died on Edmund Fitzgerald

“The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead/When the skies of November turn gloomy…”
— The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald by Gordon Lightfoot
For 45 years, the story of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald and its final voyage has become one of the greatest of all maritime legends. It was immortalized in a hit song by Gordon Lightfoot and has been the subject of numerous books and documentaries.
Today, Nov. 10, marks the 45th anniversary of the sinking of the massive freighter ship during a severe storm in Lake Superior. But what many people in McDowell County may not know is that a man who was originally from here was among the 29 crewmen who perished when the Edmund Fitzgerald when down.
The Edmund Fitzgerald was a Great Lakes freighter ship that was first launched in 1958 and for many years was the largest ship on the Great Lakes of North America.
In November 1975, the ship and its crew of 29 were sailing from Superior, Wis. to Detroit with a full cargo of iron ore pellets. In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, the Fitzgerald was caught in a massive storm in Lake Superior. The winds were as strong as 80 mph and waves more than 30-feet high. The ship simply vanished from the radar screen and no distress signal was sent out by Capt. Ernest McSorley. To this day, it remains the largest vessel to have sunk in the Great Lakes. The exact cause of the sinking has never been determined, according to online sources.
Later in November 1975, The McDowell News published a story on its front page about the man from McDowell who was lost in the disaster.
“Thomas E. Edwards, 50, first engineer on the Edmund Fitzgerald, a 729-foot ore carrying ship which sank in Lake Superior last Monday, was a former resident of McDowell County,” reads the story. “He is believed to have drowned when the ship sank. Twenty-eight other men are believed to have died at the same time.”
A website devoted to the tragedy states he was a second assistant engineer.
Thomas Edwards’ father was C.T. Edwards of Old Fort and his brother Wesley Edwards lived in Old Fort. Thomas Edwards attended and graduated from Pleasant Gardens High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. In 1975, he and his wife Judy were living in Toledo, Ohio. His other survivors were a sister, Geneva Williams of Durham; and three brothers, Clarence Edwards of Portsmouth, Va., Millard Edwards of Warrenton, Va., and Henry Edwards of New Orleans, according to The McDowell News story from November 1975.
The story in The McDowell News doesn’t mention that he had any children.
"The U.S. Coast Guard planned to launch an all-out search for the bodies of the crewmen Monday," reads the 1975 article in The McDowell News. "The Oglebay-Norton Co. (the ship's owner) was scheduled to conduct memorial services for the entire crew Monday in Toledo, Edwards' family will hold memorial services in Old Fort at a later date."
The bodies of the 29 crewmen from the Edmund Fitzgerald were never recovered. The family of Thomas Edwards placed a marker in his memory in the cemetery of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church. It states he was lost on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975.
Thomas Edwards can also be found on Findagrave.com at https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/81714444/thomas-edgar-edwards
That website gives his full name as Thomas Edgar Edwards and that he was born in Rutherford County. It lists his father as Charlie Thomas Edwards, who died in 1985, and his mother as Gertrude Whitner Edwards, who died in 1973. They are buried at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church cemetery. His brothers John R. Edwards, who died at age 12 in 1943, and Ernest Edwards, who died in 1954, are also laid to rest there.
But something curious about his Findagrave.com page is it also lists a Thomas Edger Edwards as a sibling. But this person has the same birth date and death date as Thomas Edgar Edwards and lists his memorial site as the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Michigan. It also has a photo.
The McDowell News has attempted to find out more about Thomas Edgar or Edger Edwards and if he has any living relatives. So far, the attempts have not been successful. The committee for Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church’s cemetery also tried to find out if he had any living relatives but were unable to do so.
The family of Thomas Edwards placed a marker in his memory in the cemetery of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church. It states he was lost on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975.
Today, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society will hold the annual memorial service for the Fitzgerald’s crew. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual memorial service will be closed to the public but it will be shown online.
In 1995, divers brought up the ship's 200-pound bronze bell, which is kept as a memorial at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum. During the memorial service, the bell is traditionally rung 29 times for each man who died on the Edmund Fitzgerald, including Thomas E. Edwards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!