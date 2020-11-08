McDowell man was among those who died on Edmund Fitzgerald

“The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead/When the skies of November turn gloomy…”

— The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald by Gordon Lightfoot

For 45 years, the story of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald and its final voyage has become one of the greatest of all maritime legends. It was immortalized in a hit song by Gordon Lightfoot and has been the subject of numerous books and documentaries.

Today, Nov. 10, marks the 45th anniversary of the sinking of the massive freighter ship during a severe storm in Lake Superior. But what many people in McDowell County may not know is that a man who was originally from here was among the 29 crewmen who perished when the Edmund Fitzgerald when down.

The Edmund Fitzgerald was a Great Lakes freighter ship that was first launched in 1958 and for many years was the largest ship on the Great Lakes of North America.