McDowell machines: Lawrence Reel's 1935 Plymouth Business Coupe

Name: Lawrence Reel
Community where you live: I live in the Hankins Community with my wife, Betty.
Make and Model: 1935 Plymouth Business Coupe
When and how did you acquire the car? Purchased in Wellford, S.C., in 2016 while looking for parts for another vehicle.
The details: Original engine was a flathead 6-cylinder with manual transmission in the floor. That has since been upgraded to a 1977 Dodge 360, bored .30 over, with custom Competition cam, headers, Edelbrock Air-Gap intake manifold and 4-barrel carb, power brakes and steering. Interior consists of PT Cruiser seats, custom Dolphin gauges, tilt steering wheel and Lokar automatic shifter in the floor. Credits for the build are Clark Lindley for the engine, Scott Grant Transmission, and – last but not least – Tommy Wilson for the build.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle? I always wanted to have this particular model of car because I saw one at Bill Wiseman’s back when I was home on leave from Vietnam. The classic lines and the front-end styling of the ’35 made such an impression on me that I hoped to have one when I could afford it.
What do you love about it? This car is no “trailer queen.” We travel to different shows around the country (even Biloxi, Miss.) for the fellowship and good times with other “car people.” Life is short, so pedal down, and remember: It’s not about the miles along the way, but the smiles that count.
