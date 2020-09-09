McDowell machines: Lawrence Reel's 1935 Plymouth Business Coupe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Note: The McDowell News is beginning a weekly series highlighting some of the county's custom and/or classic vehicles. If you'd like to see your car featured (for free, of course) contact Marty Queen at dqueen@mcdowellnews.com or 559-4053.

Name: Lawrence Reel

Community where you live: I live in the Hankins Community with my wife, Betty.

Make and Model: 1935 Plymouth Business Coupe

When and how did you acquire the car? Purchased in Wellford, S.C., in 2016 while looking for parts for another vehicle.

The details: Original engine was a flathead 6-cylinder with manual transmission in the floor. That has since been upgraded to a 1977 Dodge 360, bored .30 over, with custom Competition cam, headers, Edelbrock Air-Gap intake manifold and 4-barrel carb, power brakes and steering. Interior consists of PT Cruiser seats, custom Dolphin gauges, tilt steering wheel and Lokar automatic shifter in the floor. Credits for the build are Clark Lindley for the engine, Scott Grant Transmission, and – last but not least – Tommy Wilson for the build.