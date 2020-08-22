McDowell homicide investigation: Authorities seek information

Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help them piece together the details surrounding a homicide.
Deputies responded to 2130 Harmony Grove Road in Nebo at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to find the homeowner, 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, deceased. His body was sent for autopsy, which revealed on Friday, Aug. 21 that he died of a gunshot wound, according to a news release.
Eckard was retired from the military, having served in the Vietnam War, and earned a Purple Heart.
“Right now, we are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide, and our investigation continues,” said Capt. Shanon Smith.
Anyone with information concerning Eckard’s death is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis or Detective Van Williams at the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
