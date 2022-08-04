McDowell hit with severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Update on pedestrian accident.

McDowell County was hit with severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening which brought down trees and power lines.

McDowell County emergency personnel responded to multiple reports of trees and power lines down after severe thunderstorms moved out of Rutherford County shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued two separate severe thunderstorm warnings for McDowell County. Trees were first reported down in the 6000 block of Old Fort/Sugar Hill Road. Multiple incidents occurred in Marion, including trees and power lines blocking Morehead Road and Baldwin Avenue for an extended period of time. Trees were also reported down in Dysartsville, Old Fort and the Jacktown area, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

Local fire departments responded to each of the incidents. No injuries or fatalities occurred during the storm. As of Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported 30 customers were still without power with Rutherford Electric reporting no outages.

Accident update

In addition, the Marion Police Department has released more information about the pedestrian that was struck Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 221 South.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 3:22 p.m. on U.S. 221 South in front of the Super 8 Motel.

Kasey Marie Lanning, 32, of 1289 Virginia Road, Marion, was struck by a vehicle driven by Angela Marie Woody, 61, of 221 Brewer Drive, Marion, on U.S. 221 South near the Super 8 Motel. Lanning had run into the roadway attempting to cross the road at the time she was struck by Woody’s 2006 Buick. Lanning was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville for nonlife-threatening injuries. No charges will be filed in this matter, according to Lt. Rusty Jenkins of the Marion Police Department.