McDowell High School senior Dawson Bartlett took home a first-place finish at the SkillsUSA Regional competition last month at Blue Ridge Community College in Hendersonville.

Bartlett, who is in the process of completing his welding certificate at McDowell Technical Community College, placed at the top of 20 participants from across western North Carolina at the regional level.

The welding event consisted of four different tests, the first being a 2-F 1/4-inch horizontal fillet 12 inches long. The second test was a 3-F 1/4-inch vertical up fillet weld, and the first pass was a root pass 12 inches long. Second pass is 6 inches long on top of the root pass. The third pass was 4 inches long on top of the second pass. The third test was an overhead T-joint fillet 12 inches long. The fourth test was with a Mig, which was a 2-F horizontal T-joint weld 12 inches long.

“Dawson is an outstanding student and goes above and beyond what is expected,” said McDowell High CTE director Mary Finley. “We are proud of his accomplishments at the regional and we know he will excel at the state competition.”

Bartlett and 19 others from across the state will participate at the state SkillsUSA competition which takes place on April 18-20 in Greensboro.