McDowell Health Coalition launches Gift of Love

Starting Sunday or Valentine’s Day, the McDowell County Health Coalition is launching its Gift of Love initiative.
Traditionally, February is recognized as a month dedicated to love. It’s a month for romantic love, a time for self-care and for building relationships. February is a good time to make connections. There are numerous definitions of love including agape. This Greek word, agape, means unconditional love and goes beyond the emotions to the extent of seeking the best for others. There are many in McDowell County who demonstrate agape through their work every day. This is especially evident during difficult times such as the COVID pandemic. Recognizing and supporting this work is an element of active agape, according to a news release.
The McDowell County Health Coalition is announcing a new initiative: Gift of Love: Making a Difference Every Day. This initiative is a way to infuse funds into community programs that are having a positive impact in McDowell during these difficult times.
The McDowell County Health Coalition will review applications from the organizations, agencies or other entities for a financial gift of up to $1,500 to support work in the community.
Applications and submission details can be found on the McDowell County Health Coalition’s Web site, mcdowellhealthcoalition.org.
The online applications are open as of Sunday, Feb. 14 and will close at 5 p.m. on March 14. The process is simple with only a few questions about the project and how the gift will benefit the work. There is a finite amount of funds available this year and the selection choice will be difficult for the Gift of Love committee. Recipients of awards will be notified by March 31 of the amount of the award.
Toby Bramblett, chairman of the McDowell County Health Coalition, had this to say about the initiative: “I’m excited about the creativity of the Health Coalition. We are fortunate at this time to elevate others doing great work in McDowell. We get to give back in a meaningful way and the Gift of Love initiative creates that space. Our priorities are centered on connecting with the community in areas of mental health, housing and a foundation of racial equity. With board leadership and initiative we are positioning to continue being a community health and wellness advocate.”
The McDowell County Health Coalition connects, convenes, collaborates, and creates opportunities for whole-person health in the McDowell community. The vision is for a healthy McDowell community where people have the opportunity to thrive. The Gift of Love initiative is a way to demonstrate the board of directors’ commitment to their mission and vision. The board aspires to continue this initiative through creative infusions of funding. The board recognizes that it’s the organizations, agencies, community leadership, and resilience of our residents that are so very important during difficult and challenging times.
“One of the most marvelous things about McDowell County is the way individuals and local organizations come together to work towards a healthier community,” said Vice Chair Amy Stevens. “Whether it's addressing food insecurity, homelessness, racial equity, substance use or other challenges facing our county, McDowell is fortunate to have so many passionate leaders and groups driving meaningful change. As the McDowell County Health Coalition Board reenergizes its commitment to the health and prosperity of our community, we hope the Gift of Love initiative can further the work of local organizations leading the charge.”