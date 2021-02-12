McDowell Health Coalition launches Gift of Love

Starting Sunday or Valentine’s Day, the McDowell County Health Coalition is launching its Gift of Love initiative.

Traditionally, February is recognized as a month dedicated to love. It’s a month for romantic love, a time for self-care and for building relationships. February is a good time to make connections. There are numerous definitions of love including agape. This Greek word, agape, means unconditional love and goes beyond the emotions to the extent of seeking the best for others. There are many in McDowell County who demonstrate agape through their work every day. This is especially evident during difficult times such as the COVID pandemic. Recognizing and supporting this work is an element of active agape, according to a news release.

The McDowell County Health Coalition is announcing a new initiative: Gift of Love: Making a Difference Every Day. This initiative is a way to infuse funds into community programs that are having a positive impact in McDowell during these difficult times.

The McDowell County Health Coalition will review applications from the organizations, agencies or other entities for a financial gift of up to $1,500 to support work in the community.

Applications and submission details can be found on the McDowell County Health Coalition’s Web site, mcdowellhealthcoalition.org.