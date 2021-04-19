McDowell farm certified for natural growing practices

Sweet Betsy Farm has become the second farm in McDowell County to become a Certified Naturally Grown operation.
Sweet Betsy Farm is joining Banner Greenhouses in Nebo as a CNG farm.
Farmers Karen and Ed Speer of Sweet Betsy Farm earned this certification for their produce after demonstrating natural growing practices that promote ecological balance and replenish the soil, in a peer-inspection conducted by fellow CNG farmer, Anna Murabito at Banner Greenhouses., according to a news release.
The Speers found that the Certified Naturally Grown mission mirrored their commitment to provide healthy, local food for our community.
Certified Naturally Grown (CNG) is a certification program for farmers and beekeepers who use natural practices, without any synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), to produce food for their local communities.
“Many producers are drawn to CNG because our peer-review inspections foster valuable connections and knowledge exchange among farmers who share a commitment to high standards for farming in harmony with nature” says Alice Varon, executive director of CNG.
Sweet Betsy Farm is proud to join this international movement of nearly 800 family farmers across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
“This year we are focused on specialty peppers and heirloom tomatoes,” said Karen Speer. “We will also have lettuce, cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash, kohlrabi, kale, radish and peas. When we open the farm market on May 1, we anticipate having lettuce, kohlrabi, kale and radish as well as our standard eggs and honey.”
The year 2021 has brought some other exciting changes to Sweet Betsy Farm, too.
“We were recently awarded a WNC AgOptions grant funded by the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission,” said Karen Speer. “This grant has allowed us to extend our growing season, especially for peppers, by constructing poly tunnels and expand our onsite store to a twice weekly onsite farm market. We will also be utilizing the peppers we grow, along with our honey, to make our own artisanal honey hot sauce ‘Wing Sting’.”
After careers in geology (Ed) and nursing/healthcare consulting (Karen) that took them across the United States and around the world, they settled on several acres in Ed’s hometown of Marion for an adventure in rural life.
Sustainable agriculture enables them to support the surrounding wildlife and the health of their soil, according to the news release.
“It’s about finding a good balance between the need for food production and the preservation of the ecological system within the environment,” says Karen. “By producing a wide variety of vegetables, fruit, eggs and honey with minimal intervention, Sweet Betsy Farm is able to protect our land, nurture our honey bees and provide high quality food for our customers.”
Everything about this farm has a good backstory, even the way it was named.
“We are often asked where we came up with the name for Sweet Betsy Farm and the simple story is that it is named after our very first chicken,” said Karen. “Sweet Betsy was a Golden Comet and lived a long and fruitful life. Betsy was unique in that she loved to be picked up and petted, was always ‘talking’ to everyone who went by and had a little ‘curl’ in her comb. She commanded the coop in a gentle but firm way and reminded Ed of a favorite family member.”
Sweet Betsy Farm’s produce will be available through their onsite market on Tuesdays 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as well as through their online store at http://www.sweetbetsyfarm.com. They offer online pre-ordering and curbside pickup for their produce and eggs. Their WingSting sauce is currently available exclusively at Refinery 13, the popular taproom in downtown Marion, according to the news release.