McDowell farm certified for natural growing practices

“This year we are focused on specialty peppers and heirloom tomatoes,” said Karen Speer. “We will also have lettuce, cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash, kohlrabi, kale, radish and peas. When we open the farm market on May 1, we anticipate having lettuce, kohlrabi, kale and radish as well as our standard eggs and honey.”

The year 2021 has brought some other exciting changes to Sweet Betsy Farm, too.

“We were recently awarded a WNC AgOptions grant funded by the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission,” said Karen Speer. “This grant has allowed us to extend our growing season, especially for peppers, by constructing poly tunnels and expand our onsite store to a twice weekly onsite farm market. We will also be utilizing the peppers we grow, along with our honey, to make our own artisanal honey hot sauce ‘Wing Sting’.”

After careers in geology (Ed) and nursing/healthcare consulting (Karen) that took them across the United States and around the world, they settled on several acres in Ed’s hometown of Marion for an adventure in rural life.

Sustainable agriculture enables them to support the surrounding wildlife and the health of their soil, according to the news release.