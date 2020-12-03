McDowell family finds new home after their house burns

A McDowell County family is fortunate to have a new home by Thursday after their previous house burned to the ground early Saturday morning.
At around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Department got a call about a house on fire at 325 Whippoorwill Drive, off of Nix Creek Church Road.
The house was owned by Fabian and Tonia Bartlett. In addition, their adult children Kayla Bartlett, 24, and Matthew Bartlett, 20, were living in the house.
Sugar Hill-Montford Cove firefighters worked to put out the blaze with mutual aid from the Marion, Glenwood and Old Fort fire departments. Fire personnel were on the scene for approximately two hours, according to Sugar Hill Fire Chief Joe Washburn.
The Bartletts were able to get out of the burning house. Fabian Bartlett suffered the only injury from the fire with a minor burn on his head. He was treated and released for the burn at Mission Hospital McDowell.
Unfortunately, their home was completely burned along with most of their belongings.
“The house was a total loss,” said Washburn. “They may have been able to salvage just a few items but very little.”
Tonia Bartlett said to The McDowell News other family members have been able to salvage a few items from the burned house since Saturday.
But the most devastating loss of all was their pets, which died in the fire. The Bartletts lost their Great Dane dog and three cats.
“It’s hard. I would give everything to get my pets back,” said Tonia Bartlett.
As for the cause of the fire, everything is pointing to an electrical problem at this point, according to Washburn.
With the loss of their home, the Bartletts went to live with another daughter Amber Bartlett, who resides in Black Mountain.
The American Red Cross chapter was contacted at the time of the fire to help them. It is particularly devastating to lose your home before the Christmas season.
But on Thursday, the Bartletts were busy moving into a new home. State Employees Credit Union in Marion had a house for them to rent. They signed the lease for a house off Veterans Drive in Marion.
“We’re moving in today,” said Tonia Bartlett on Thursday to The McDowell News.
Over the past few days, her family has received so much help from “so many people. More than I could count. Strangers are reaching out to us.”
“We don’t like the attention but we appreciate all the love, support and prayers from the community,” added Tonia Bartlett. “The community has been a blessing.”
