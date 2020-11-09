McDowell employers honored for safety achievements

The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s virtual annual safety awards banquet held recently. And some McDowell County employers were among those that got the top awards for keeping their workers' safe.
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2019. Recipients recognized are in Morganton and surrounding counties.
The ABB Motors plant in Marion was recognized with having 2 million hours with no lost-time accidents. This is for the period from Aug. 21, 2012, through Dec. 31, 2019. The ABB Motors plant in Marion also got the Gold Award. The criteria for this award is rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.
In addition, the Auria plant in Old Fort was honored with having 1 million hours with no lost-time accidents. This is for the period of Dec. 6, 2018, through Feb. 7, 2020.
Byron Greene is the human resources business partner for the ABB plant in Marion. He said to The McDowell News that the Marion plant emphasizes certain bullet points among its workers. They are:
• Safety is our first priority
• Safety is inherently imbeded into our culture
• We don’t look the other way and strive to continually identify potential hazards
• Safety behaviors are applicable at work and home
“The recognition is fine, but the outcome that everyone is safe and healthy is exciting,” Greene.
The McDowell News has attempted unsuccessfully to contact the human resources director for the Auria plant for comment.
“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in the Morganton area and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said in a news release. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”
Berry provided keynote remarks at the virtual meeting, which was her final safety awards presentation as labor commissioner.
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The Gold Award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry, according to the news release.
The local recipients have met the stringent requirements necessary to receive a safety award. The other McDowell County recipients include:
• McDowell County EMS got the Silver Awards for the second consecutive year. The criteria for the Silver Award is rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.
• The WestRock plant in Marion got the Gold Award for the first time. The criteria for this award is rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.
• Both Foothills Industries Inc. and McDowell County, Emergency Management, 911 got the Gold Award for the sixth consecutive year.
For more information on the Labor Department’s Safety Awards Program, call 919-707-7855 or email Eursula Joyner at eursula.joyner@labor.nc.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!