McDowell employers honored for safety achievements

“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in the Morganton area and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said in a news release. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”

Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The Gold Award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry, according to the news release.