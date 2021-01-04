McDowell COVID-19 positivity rate tops 30 percent

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday 79 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report means there were a total number of 3,246 positives in McDowell County. There had been 31,544 tests conducted, 28,189 negative results and 109 tests are pending results. As of Monday’s report, there were 414 individuals in quarantine, 2,783 out of quarantine and 49 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 30.7%, according to a news release. The state's goal is 5 percent or less. As of Saturday, the latest day for which statewide data are available, 16.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive
“It is critical now, more than ever, to follow isolation and quarantine measures if you are positive or living with a positive,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Transmission continues to remain extremely high. If you are outside of your home, there is a high probability you will be exposed to COVID-19. The county positivity rate continues to increase and we haven’t seen the results from Christmas activity yet. While we work through getting everyone the vaccine, please stay vigilant in your precautions. Always wear a mask when you are out, avoid places with large crowds, stay home when possible and wash your hands frequently. This is not the time to let our guard down. Let’s continue to protect ourselves and each other.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 65 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. Three staff members have recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 35 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of seven staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.