McDowell COVID-19 positivity rate tops 30 percent

“It is critical now, more than ever, to follow isolation and quarantine measures if you are positive or living with a positive,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Transmission continues to remain extremely high. If you are outside of your home, there is a high probability you will be exposed to COVID-19. The county positivity rate continues to increase and we haven’t seen the results from Christmas activity yet. While we work through getting everyone the vaccine, please stay vigilant in your precautions. Always wear a mask when you are out, avoid places with large crowds, stay home when possible and wash your hands frequently. This is not the time to let our guard down. Let’s continue to protect ourselves and each other.”