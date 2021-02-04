McDowell COVID-19 deaths at 67. County moves from red to orange on state's alert system

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,343 positive cases. There have been 37,597 tests conducted, 33,085 negative results and 169 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 218 individuals in quarantine, 4,058 out of quarantine and 67 deaths.

McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only. Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.