McDowell COVID-19 cases near 5,000 after a year

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that two additional McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,891 positive cases. There have been 42,318 tests conducted, 37,378 negative results and 49 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 33 individuals in quarantine, 4,781 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.2%, according to a news release.

The latest report also shows how the number of people testing positive is going down. A week ago on Thursday, March 25, McDowell had a total of 4,867 cases so means the county had just 24 more cases within a week.

Protect yourself, your family and your community by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are a fast and efficient (drive-thru setup) way to get your vaccine. It’s just as easy to make your vaccination appointment. Call the McDowell County Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at (828) 803-4552, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make your appointment today.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 11,517

• Second doses: 7,806