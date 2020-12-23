McDowell COVID-19 cases increase going into holiday

Two days before Christmas, with McDowell County's infection rate at the critical level, local health officials said 45 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
The current pace of infection would have McDowell exceeding 3,000 lab-confirmed cases by the end of the year. While the vast majority of those who tested positive have recovered, 45 people have died locally from complications of the virus.
Across North Carolina, 6,291 have died, according to state health officials.
Wednesday's report brought the total number of positives to 2,730 in McDowell County. There had been 29,759 tests conducted, 26,763 negative results and 266 tests were pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 474 individuals in quarantine, 2,211 out of quarantine and 45 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.85%, according to a news release.
“McDowell County is experiencing critical levels of COVID-19 transmission at this time,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This is especially concerning going into the holidays. Please be safe and cautious over the next several weeks as transmission in our county is extremely high. As difficult as it may be, please avoid gatherings with those you don’t live with. By holding small holiday events with only your household members, you can give your friends and family the gift of health and safety this holiday season.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 58 staff members and 73 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of three staff members and one resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m.