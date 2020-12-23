McDowell COVID-19 cases increase going into holiday

Two days before Christmas, with McDowell County's infection rate at the critical level, local health officials said 45 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

The current pace of infection would have McDowell exceeding 3,000 lab-confirmed cases by the end of the year. While the vast majority of those who tested positive have recovered, 45 people have died locally from complications of the virus.

Across North Carolina, 6,291 have died, according to state health officials.

Wednesday's report brought the total number of positives to 2,730 in McDowell County. There had been 29,759 tests conducted, 26,763 negative results and 266 tests were pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 474 individuals in quarantine, 2,211 out of quarantine and 45 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.85%, according to a news release.