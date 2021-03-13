McDowell COVID-19 cases approach 5,000 since beginning of pandemic

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday nine more McDowell residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
That news cam on the same day the U.S. had achieved a milestone of administering more than 100 million COVID-19 shots, with 66 million people having received at least a first dose of the vaccine.
About 2.3 million doses a day are being given in the U.S., a figure that is likely to rise significantly in coming weeks with the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine. President Joe Biden has pledged there will be enough doses by the end of May for any American adult who wants to be immunized, an estimate that matches a Bloomberg analysis of drugmakers’ delivery timetables.
The boost in supply, the availability of a one-shot vaccine and the growing number of places where people can get immunized have combined to accelerate the U.S. vaccination campaign a year into the pandemic. Widespread immunity from the virus is considered crucial to ending restrictions on personal and business activity, and this week top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicted that American life would begin to return to normal toward the end of the summer or near the start of fall.
On Thursday, Biden said he would direct states to open up vaccine eligibility to all American adults by May 1, with the goal of allowing small groups to gather by July 4. A Bloomberg News analysis of vaccine manufacturers’ delivery timelines last month estimated that there would be enough vaccine to cover more than 200 million Americans by that time, and drugmakers have been working to accelerate timetables.
“That does not mean that everyone will get a shot immediately, but May 1 is the date every adult will be eligible to sign up to get the shot,” Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said at a press briefing Friday. “By the end of May, we expect to have enough vaccine supply available for all adults in this country.”
The latest local report on Friday means McDowell has a total number of 4,813 positive cases. There have been 41,025 tests conducted, 36,153 negative results and 59 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 92 individuals in quarantine, 4,645 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.8%, according to a news release.
COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 8,569
• Second doses: 5,072
• Total doses administered: 13,641
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling (828) 460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 15 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 17 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.