McDowell COVID-19 cases approach 5,000 since beginning of pandemic

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday nine more McDowell residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

That news cam on the same day the U.S. had achieved a milestone of administering more than 100 million COVID-19 shots, with 66 million people having received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

About 2.3 million doses a day are being given in the U.S., a figure that is likely to rise significantly in coming weeks with the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine. President Joe Biden has pledged there will be enough doses by the end of May for any American adult who wants to be immunized, an estimate that matches a Bloomberg analysis of drugmakers’ delivery timetables.

The boost in supply, the availability of a one-shot vaccine and the growing number of places where people can get immunized have combined to accelerate the U.S. vaccination campaign a year into the pandemic. Widespread immunity from the virus is considered crucial to ending restrictions on personal and business activity, and this week top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicted that American life would begin to return to normal toward the end of the summer or near the start of fall.