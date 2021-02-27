McDowell couple celebrates 72nd anniversary with help from hospital staff

With help from a caring staff, a local couple celebrated 72 years of marriage recently when the husband was a patient at Mission Hospital McDowell.
The Rev. Arnold Hancock will turn 90 on May 8 and his wife Edna will turn 88 on April 24. They were married by a justice of the peace on Feb. 12, 1949 in Rising Fawn, Georgia.
Originally from Alabama, Arnold and Edna Hancock worked as missionaries in Chicago. Later, Rev. Hancock was a pastor at several churches in the South and throughout North Carolina. He was the longtime pastor at the Old Fort Church of God. He recently retired from Mission Hospital McDowell where he was a volunteer chaplain for the past 25 years.
But earlier this month, Rev. Hancock fell ill with pneumonia and he ended up as a patient at the hospital where he had served for so many years. His stay there lasted for seven days. During that time, Edna was able to visit him every day. Because of the COVID restrictions, just one family member can visit a patient.
Edna said she went to visit him as much as she could.
“We’ve been side by side for 72 years and I wouldn’t desert him now,” she said to The McDowell News.
The couple naturally hoped he could be discharged so they could celebrate their 72nd anniversary at home.
Leah Frady is the clinical professional development educator at Mission Hospital McDowell. She is also the granddaughter of the Hancocks.
“Every day, they were reevaluating him to see if he could be discharged in time for the anniversary and when we found out he would not be discharged in time for the anniversary I spoke with the acute care manager Angela Pettus,” said Frady.
With help from the hospital’s staff, a surprise anniversary celebration was planned.
When Edna came to see her husband on Friday, Feb. 12, the staff surprised them both with a big anniversary cake and colorful balloons in the hospital room. The staff sang “You Are My Sunshine,” which has long been the special song for Arnold and Edna Hancock. The couple even wrote their own special verses for it.
“We both started crying,” said Edna of the surprise celebration.
She added that she was asked what is the secret of keeping a marriage strong for 72 years.
Edna said the answer is put God first in your marriage and your spouse as the next priority. She also praised the staff at Mission Hospital McDowell for how they cared for her husband.
“They were all really good to my husband the week he was there,” added Edna.
“They were very good to us the 25 years I worked there,” said Arnold.