McDowell couple celebrates 72nd anniversary with help from hospital staff

Leah Frady is the clinical professional development educator at Mission Hospital McDowell. She is also the granddaughter of the Hancocks.

“Every day, they were reevaluating him to see if he could be discharged in time for the anniversary and when we found out he would not be discharged in time for the anniversary I spoke with the acute care manager Angela Pettus,” said Frady.

With help from the hospital’s staff, a surprise anniversary celebration was planned.

When Edna came to see her husband on Friday, Feb. 12, the staff surprised them both with a big anniversary cake and colorful balloons in the hospital room. The staff sang “You Are My Sunshine,” which has long been the special song for Arnold and Edna Hancock. The couple even wrote their own special verses for it.

“We both started crying,” said Edna of the surprise celebration.

She added that she was asked what is the secret of keeping a marriage strong for 72 years.

Edna said the answer is put God first in your marriage and your spouse as the next priority. She also praised the staff at Mission Hospital McDowell for how they cared for her husband.

“They were all really good to my husband the week he was there,” added Edna.