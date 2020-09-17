McDowell County to start feral cat program

The McDowell County Animal Shelter will soon start a program to help reduce the population of feral cats in the local community.
At their regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners heard a proposal from Director of Public Services Terry DePoyster and Animal Shelter Manager Brittany Wright. DePoyster reported to the commissioners that the shelter has seen 563 adoptions of dogs and cats this year so far.
But one of the serious animal problems remaining in McDowell is wild cats that live and breed in the community. These cats have to fend for themselves and they can spread diseases. DePoyster and Wright propose to start a feral/community cat program to reduce the population of these animals and vaccinate them for rabies. It will be very similar to the Trap-Neuter-Return or TNR program that has been used locally by Mercy Fund Animal Rescue.
Community cats are defined as cats that have no owner and live outdoors. They are not socialized and are not friendly to people. They have no true owner but they have caretakers that provide them with food.
Under the new program, caregivers would trap the cats on their own, after making prior appointments to bring them to the shelter for spaying or neutering. There will be no fee charged as these cats are spayed or neutered free of charge at the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance in Asheville.
“We will ask caregivers to bring in on Tuesdays and pick them up the following Tuesday,” said Wright to the commissioners. “Caretakers will be required to sign adoption paperwork when they pick up. We take our animals to the ASPCA Spay Neuter Clinic on Thursdays. Allowing the cats to stay until the following Tuesday gives them the weekend to recover and heal from surgery before returning outside.”
Although there is no fee for the spay/neuter and rabies vaccine, there is a cost to feed and house them and transport them to surgery. Wright estimates that for the week they are at the shelter each cat would cost less than $7. A 20-pound bag of adult cat food costs $7.58. Other costs include labor to clean up after them daily and the gas it costs to take them to Asheville. “We transport 10 animals per week on average to the spay and neuter clinic,” said Wright.
The shelter staff members plan to allow one to two feral cats a week as space allows and this is where the importance of appointments comes in. If the shelter has someone who doesn’t call or doesn’t show up, this allows the staff to fill that surgery spot with a shelter animal or potentially another feral cat.
“I feel like it’s something,” said Wright to the commissioners. “I feel like it’s a start.”
This new program will not affect people who want to surrender feral cats to the shelter and not use the Community Cat TNR program.
After hearing from Wright, the commissioners gave their support for this new program.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Commissioner Brenda Vaughn. “I like it.”
For more information about the shelter’s Community Cat TNR program, email Manager Brittany Wright at 652-6643 or animalshelter@mcdowellgov.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!