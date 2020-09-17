McDowell County to start feral cat program

“We will ask caregivers to bring in on Tuesdays and pick them up the following Tuesday,” said Wright to the commissioners. “Caretakers will be required to sign adoption paperwork when they pick up. We take our animals to the ASPCA Spay Neuter Clinic on Thursdays. Allowing the cats to stay until the following Tuesday gives them the weekend to recover and heal from surgery before returning outside.”

Although there is no fee for the spay/neuter and rabies vaccine, there is a cost to feed and house them and transport them to surgery. Wright estimates that for the week they are at the shelter each cat would cost less than $7. A 20-pound bag of adult cat food costs $7.58. Other costs include labor to clean up after them daily and the gas it costs to take them to Asheville. “We transport 10 animals per week on average to the spay and neuter clinic,” said Wright.

The shelter staff members plan to allow one to two feral cats a week as space allows and this is where the importance of appointments comes in. If the shelter has someone who doesn’t call or doesn’t show up, this allows the staff to fill that surgery spot with a shelter animal or potentially another feral cat.

“I feel like it’s something,” said Wright to the commissioners. “I feel like it’s a start.”