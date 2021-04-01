McDowell County seeks new recreation director

McDowell County officials have begun the search for a new parks and recreation director now that Susan Huskins has announced her plans to retire.

On Tuesday, McDowell County officials posted the position of parks and recreation director on the county’s Website. County Manager Ashley Wooten said this was done because Huskins announced her intention to retire next month. She took over leadership of the department in 2008.

The McDowell News attempted Thursday to contact Huskins for comment about her service as recreation director and her plans to retire.

County officials are hoping to find the right person as her replacement.

“We are posting the position now with the goal of having someone in place as soon as possible,” said Wooten to The McDowell News.

The new director will be responsible for operation of the current departmental activities as well as the long-awaited public shooting range (opening this fall) and the new campground at Black Bear on Lake James (opening fall of 2022), said Wooten.