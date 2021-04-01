McDowell County seeks new recreation director

McDowell County officials have begun the search for a new parks and recreation director now that Susan Huskins has announced her plans to retire.
On Tuesday, McDowell County officials posted the position of parks and recreation director on the county’s Website. County Manager Ashley Wooten said this was done because Huskins announced her intention to retire next month. She took over leadership of the department in 2008.
The McDowell News attempted Thursday to contact Huskins for comment about her service as recreation director and her plans to retire.
County officials are hoping to find the right person as her replacement.
“We are posting the position now with the goal of having someone in place as soon as possible,” said Wooten to The McDowell News.
The new director will be responsible for operation of the current departmental activities as well as the long-awaited public shooting range (opening this fall) and the new campground at Black Bear on Lake James (opening fall of 2022), said Wooten.
“McDowell County is seeking a dynamic leader for the McDowell County Parks & Recreation Department,” reads the county’s Website. “The new director will be tasked with leading the department through a time of transition and growth.”
The department is currently responsible for the management of five baseball/softball complexes, two swimming pools and a multi-purpose center in downtown Marion that includes a gymnasium. The department is also responsible for the organization and oversight of a youth baseball/softball program and a youth basketball program. In addition to the existing recreational offerings, the department is growing to include trails and greenways as well as the shooting range and the campground at Black Bear.
The new director should be a graduate from a four-year college or university with a degree in recreation administration, public administration, physical education, or related field, and 10 years of experience in the field with five years of supervisory experience; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Local government experience is preferred, according to the county’s Website.
The full-time job has a salary range of $62,676 to $92,112.
For more information, visit https://www.mcdowellgov.com/employment/parks-and-recreation-director.