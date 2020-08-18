McDowell County’s tax collection rate one of the best in NC

Counties in North Carolina provide many services to the public including law enforcement, emergency medical services, libraries and more. Counties also provide funding to other entities such as school systems and community colleges that provide other necessary services for their residents.
All of these public services have a cost. Several revenue sources are available to pay for these costs, but the majority of funding comes from the property tax, according to a news release.
In McDowell County, the duty of collecting the property tax falls to Tax Collector Linda Onufrey. She was appointed to lead the Tax Collection Department in 2013. Her department is responsible for sending out tax bills in July of every year. Onufrey and her staff will then work with taxpayers to ensure payment happens before the bills become delinquent in January.
At a recent McDowell County Board of Commissioners meeting, Onufrey reported her year-end collection rate of 99.11% for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The rate reflects the percentage of taxes collected versus what is uncollected. The collection rate has been over 99% for several years running. In addition, McDowell County has been in the top 15 out of 100 counties for collection rates for several years, according to a news release.
“Ms. Onufrey is an excellent tax collector,” said Chairman David Walker. “She does a wonderful job of collecting revenue for the important services McDowell County provides.”
At the Monday, Aug. 10 meeting, the Board of Commissioners reappointed Onufrey to another four-year term as tax collector. She noted after the reappointment that she is fortunate to have a great staff and the support of the Board of Commissioners and County Manager Ashley Wooten, according to the news release.
Commission Chairman David Walker
