McDowell County Overdose Awareness Day is Monday

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of articles about how overdoses impact people in McDowell County. Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. Simultaneous vigils will be held Monday from 7-8 p.m. at the amphitheater behind Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort and on the courthouse lawn in downtown Marion.
You may have experienced a drug overdose or know someone who has. An overdose is actually a brain injury resulting from a lack of adequate oxygen flow. In most cases, overdoses are not intentional. You may not think that recreational drug use will lead to an overdose, but it can happen to anyone who is using drugs, anytime they use.
Knowing the signs of a drug overdose and what to do when an overdose occurs can save a life.
Every time you use a drug, you are carrying the risk of serious side effects or overdose. Overdoses can happen with all types of drugs, including cocaine, heroin, alcohol, even prescription medications.
Accidental overdoses occur when users consume too large an amount of either prescription medication or illegal drugs or when drugs are mixed or taken with alcohol. Intentional overdoses are typically a result of someone trying to commit suicide. The losses that families and loved ones experience when a loved one overdoses are vast, traumatic and long lasting.
Common drug overdose symptoms
The exact signs of a drug overdose will vary from person to person, as different drugs and varying body chemistry can result in a variety of overdose symptoms. Common signs that someone is experiencing a drug overdose include:
• Rapid heartbeat
• Increased body temperature
• Chest pain
• Dilated pupils
• Difficulty breathing
• Cessation of breath
• Gurgling sounds (which indicate airway obstruction)
• Blue fingers or lips
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Confusion
• Violent behavior
• Aggression
• Dizziness
• Seizures
• Unconsciousness
A person may not experience all of these signs, but even a few of these symptoms can indicate a person is experiencing an overdose. Do not hesitate. Call 911 now.
Heroin overdose symptoms
Heroin is a dangerous opiate that carries risks of overdose every time it’s used. Signs of opioid overdose and heroin overdose include:
• Slowed or shallow breathing
• A sleepy or ‘out of it’ appearance
• Nodding off and sleeping
• Blue lips or fingertips and nails
• Weakened pulse
• Dry mouth and small pupils
• Confusion and lethargy
• Choking sounds or coughing when sleeping
• Unresponsiveness
Heroin overdose symptoms can be frightening, and they can be deadly if the overdose progresses without treatment. If someone is overdosing on opioids such as heroin, fentanyl or carfentanil, this is a life-threatening situation. Do not hesitate. Call 911 first, then administer Naloxone.
Alcohol overdose symptoms (yes, alcohol is a drug)
Alcohol is another dangerous depressant that carries frightening overdose signs. Alcohol overdose, also known as alcohol poisoning, carries specific signs and symptoms that can be incredibly dangerous for the person who is overdosing on alcohol. Key signs of alcohol overdose include:
• Increased aggression
• Impairment of motor skills
• Severe speech impairment
• Blackouts or passing out
• Vomiting and seizures
• Slow heart rate
• Slow or irregular breathing
• Dulled responses, including no gag reflex
• Inability to remain conscious or wake up
• Low body temperature
• Blue skin or increased paleness
The above symptoms of alcohol overdose, as reported by the National Institute on Alcoholism, typically work on a scale of intensity. The key signs of alcohol overdose, such as confusion or motor skill impairment, may begin slowly. But as the alcohol overdose progresses and the body continues to process the existing alcohol within, the symptoms can get worse. If a person continues to drink as they are already beginning to overdose on alcohol, the situation can quickly become tragic.
When someone is overdosing on alcohol, the best thing to do is to stop drinking. If the overdose symptoms become frightening or the person is showing signs of irregular or slowed breathing, it’s time to intervene. Call 911. Do not leave the person alone to “sober up,” as they can quickly encounter a medical emergency.
Signs of cocaine overdose
Cocaine is a stimulant that carries additional dangers of overdose. The drug is used in a variety of ways, and all ingestion methods impact the risk of overdose. Cocaine overdose symptoms include:
• Chest pain
• Breathing difficulties
• Increased body temperature
• Rapid heart rate
• Abnormal heart rhythm
• Increased sweating
• Tremors
• Kidney Damage
• Seizures
• Anxiety and panic
• Hallucinations
• Confusion and Delirium
When these cocaine overdose symptoms are present, do not hesitate call 911 as medical help is needed.
If you are present when someone is experiencing an overdose, the first and most important thing is that you remain calm. Panicking will not help. You can help someone who is experiencing overdose symptoms by:
• Calling 911, this should be the first thing you do
• Ask the person questions to keep them awake
• If they’re not breathing, turn them on their side
• Give first aid as directed by 911 until help arrives
• If they are overdosing on opioids, safely administer Narcan if it’s available
• Perform CPR until help arrives (follow instructions from the 911 telecommunicator)
Never allow the individual to continue using the substance they have overdosed on. Additionally, be wary of immediate results of Narcan. While Narcan can offset the effects of opioid overdose, it should not be used in lieu of professional medical care, and it is important that a person still receive emergency services even if they “wake up” after receiving the medication. They are still at risk for respiratory failure and professional care is necessary.
While waiting for emergency services to arrive, obtain as much information as possible, including the dose, time of last dose and type of drug the person used so that first responders can treat him or her accordingly. If prescription medications or other labeled substances have been used, take the container with you to the ER, even if the bottle is empty. Assure the person that help is on the way and continue to stay calm.
Stay calm. Seek help. The goal is to give the person in crisis another chance. One more chance to hear, “I love you.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!