McDowell County officials address filthy conditions at Old Fort ballfields

McDowell County officials said Friday the ballfields in Old Fort are being fixed up and the restrooms have been cleaned after folks posted on social media about the filthy conditions there.
On Wednesday, a local resident posted on Facebook about the state of the ballfields in Old Fort, that are maintained by the McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department.
“This is what our kids ball field looks like at Old Fort,” the public post read. “McDowell County has completely let us down!!! This place has been bad before but last night I saw it at it’s worst. The county had ample time to get this ball field in order before ball season started but this is what we walked into…”
The post described the condition of the restroom facilities including feces on the walls in multiple places, dirty underwear, used feminine products and filthy toilet paper lying around. She said there were no paper towels or soap in the restrooms and broken glass could be found on the fields. Other people on Facebook shared photos of broken windows and graffiti on the buildings.
After that initial post, others commented about the condition of the Old Fort ballfields.
“The bathrooms have been bad for at least 5+ years. It is sad they are even worse than they were,” wrote one person.
“That is disgusting and unacceptable!!” reads another comment on Facebook.
Since then, county officials said they reacted quickly, working to clean and fix up the ballfields in Old Fort. On Friday, County Manager Ashley Wooten said the restrooms there were clean and the broken glass had been picked up. The graffiti on the buildings had been painted over, he said.
The broken windows will be repaired but that will take a little more time.
“That will be the only thing that will be outstanding,” said Wooten to The McDowell News. “It is important for all of our facilities, recreation or otherwise, be properly maintained.”
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he was sorry for the filthy conditions at the Old Fort ballfield facilities.
“There is nothing I can do but apologize on behalf of the county,” said Brown to The McDowell News. “I apologize on behalf of the staff for that. It certainly did look bad. None of us knew that was the issue there. Evidently, there was a breakdown there on the part of the people who were responsible for that facility.”
Some people on social media made comments about Old Fort’s recreation facilities not getting enough attention as other ones in McDowell County.
“Old Fort is important to us,” said Brown to The McDowell News. “I am native of Old Fort and it certainly is important to me. We are on top of this and we will continue to stay on top of this.”
Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said this should never be the case with the county’s facilities.
“In my working career, it was my practice to inspect what I expected,” said Vaughn to The McDowell News. “Moving forward from here, I hope to impress that our county department heads do just that, also. By no means am I in any way placing blame on any one person by that statement I am merely saying we must follow through in all aspects of things and assure the outcome is what was expected. Our citizens deserve the best we can give them.”
This incident comes as the county is looking to hire a new director of parks and recreation. Wooten said the county has gotten at least 25 applicants for the job and there are two more weeks left in the application period.
The decision of who will be the new county recreation director will be made by Wooten in consultation with the Board of Commissioners.
County officials have agreed to increase the pay scale for this position because of the greater responsibility now. The planned public shooting range and the new trails in McDowell will come under this department. Duke Energy is building a new campground at the Black Bear area of Lake James in cooperation with McDowell County.
“We have made progress and there is still progress to make,” said Brown.