McDowell County officials address filthy conditions at Old Fort ballfields

Since then, county officials said they reacted quickly, working to clean and fix up the ballfields in Old Fort. On Friday, County Manager Ashley Wooten said the restrooms there were clean and the broken glass had been picked up. The graffiti on the buildings had been painted over, he said.

The broken windows will be repaired but that will take a little more time.

“That will be the only thing that will be outstanding,” said Wooten to The McDowell News. “It is important for all of our facilities, recreation or otherwise, be properly maintained.”

Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he was sorry for the filthy conditions at the Old Fort ballfield facilities.

“There is nothing I can do but apologize on behalf of the county,” said Brown to The McDowell News. “I apologize on behalf of the staff for that. It certainly did look bad. None of us knew that was the issue there. Evidently, there was a breakdown there on the part of the people who were responsible for that facility.”

Some people on social media made comments about Old Fort’s recreation facilities not getting enough attention as other ones in McDowell County.