McDowell County employees to see pay increase

He proposed an increase for the staff at the Sheriff’s Office to make McDowell more competitive when it comes to hiring new employees. He originally asked for a 10% increase for non-certified employees such as clerical and support staff and a 15% increase for certified employees such as sheriff’s deputies.

“We don’t take your request lightly,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown to Buchanan on Dec. 7.

The commissioners said to the sheriff that they would act on his request within 30 days.

Since then, the commissioners agreed to a 7.5% increase for not only the Sheriff’s Office but for the EMS and 911 staff too.

Buchanan thanked the commissioners for helping him address this need.

Commission Vice Chairman David Walker said this was done because these employees are on the front line when it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The board wanted to try to be competitive,” he said.

In addition, the commissioners wanted to be fair to all county employees, said Walker. The commissioners consulted with Finance Director Alison Bell to make sure that this was doable.