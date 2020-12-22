McDowell County employees to see pay increase

Starting Jan. 1 of the new year 2021, McDowell County government employees will be paid more.
During their third Monday meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to make some compensation adjustments for county government workers.
Employees who work in the county’s public safety sector will see a 7.5% pay increase. These are employees for the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell EMS and the 911 Center.
All other county employees will see a 5% pay increase, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
These increases become effective Jan. 1, 2021.
This action was taken after the McDowell County Commissioners heard earlier this month from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan about the challenges he faces with recruiting new deputies. On Monday, Dec. 7, Buchanan spoke to the commissioners about the need to pay his employees more. He said the Sheriff’s Office now has 82 full-time jobs. At that time, he said there were three vacancies in the patrol division, one vacancy in the support division and another vacancy in the jail division.
“We need to get these jobs filled,” said Buchanan on Dec. 7.
The low salaries are apparently the biggest problem. McDowell has the lowest starting salary among adjoining counties for the job of deputy sheriff, said Buchanan at the time.
He proposed an increase for the staff at the Sheriff’s Office to make McDowell more competitive when it comes to hiring new employees. He originally asked for a 10% increase for non-certified employees such as clerical and support staff and a 15% increase for certified employees such as sheriff’s deputies.
“We don’t take your request lightly,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown to Buchanan on Dec. 7.
The commissioners said to the sheriff that they would act on his request within 30 days.
Since then, the commissioners agreed to a 7.5% increase for not only the Sheriff’s Office but for the EMS and 911 staff too.
Buchanan thanked the commissioners for helping him address this need.
Commission Vice Chairman David Walker said this was done because these employees are on the front line when it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board wanted to try to be competitive,” he said.
In addition, the commissioners wanted to be fair to all county employees, said Walker. The commissioners consulted with Finance Director Alison Bell to make sure that this was doable.
Furthermore, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners plans to reduce the county’s property tax rate by 2 cents effective July 1, 2021.
“Every board member is committed to that,” said Walker.
In another matter, the commissioners heard a report from Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
The county’s staff will work with federal, state and other partners to ensure the vaccines are made available to McDowell County residents as quickly as possible.
The federal government is in charge of deciding how many vaccines each state gets and that it is strictly based on population. North Carolina is expected to get an estimated 85,800 doses. The pressing call to action from local and state leaders to the public is to wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance as positive cases continue to rise in McDowell County and North Carolina.