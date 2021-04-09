McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their first meeting for April on Monday.

The commissioners will meet in regular session on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Universal Conference Room, located at 634 College Drive.

All commission meetings are still held in person. However due to COVID-19, they will be temporarily held at the Universal Conference Room.

The meeting is open to the public, and all mass gatherings and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The public may also watch the meeting by going to Zoom. The Meeting ID is 616 071 1135 and the passcode is 7121. To download Zoom, click this link - https://zoom.us/download.

To listen by phone (audio only) call 1-301-715-8592 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed above.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the meeting, the commissioners will hear the COVID-19 update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. Elections Director Kim Welborn will talk to the commissioners about an equipment purchase. Blair Melton will give an update about the new park for Old Fort.