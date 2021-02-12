 Skip to main content
McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday
McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The commissioners will hold their third Monday meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear updates about the Department of Social Services and COVID-19 on Monday.

The commissioners will hold their third Monday meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

They will first hear an update about McDowell DSS from Director Lisa Sprouse. Next, Emergency Services Director William Kehler will give an update about COVID-19 and the hazard mitigation plan.

The commissioners will talk with Donnie Suttles about a recreation property disposal and discuss some administrative items.

A closed session is also scheduled for the board to talk about a legal matter.

