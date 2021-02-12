McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear updates about the Department of Social Services and COVID-19 on Monday.

The commissioners will hold their third Monday meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

They will first hear an update about McDowell DSS from Director Lisa Sprouse. Next, Emergency Services Director William Kehler will give an update about COVID-19 and the hazard mitigation plan.

The commissioners will talk with Donnie Suttles about a recreation property disposal and discuss some administrative items.

A closed session is also scheduled for the board to talk about a legal matter.