McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear updates Monday about the Chamber of Commerce, the public shooting range, the Universal property and the building of new EMS facilities.

The County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The commissioners will first hear a COVID-19 update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

Kim Effler, the new executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, will give an update on the Chamber’s activities.

The commissioners will next hear a request from the Pleasant Gardens Fire Department.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear updates about the public shooting range, EMS capital projects, county facilities, recreational facilities, the Black Bear Park and the Universal property.

Under new business, the commissioners will consider administrative items, ordinance updates, tax matters and making appointments to boards and committees.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.