McDowell County Commissioners to hold regular meeting on Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their first regular meeting of 2021 on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The first item on the agenda will be recognition of former commissioners. Emergency Management Director William Kehler will give a report about COVID-19 and the vaccines that are being distributed to local residents. County officials will hear an update from the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail.

A closed session is scheduled to discuss the Whitnel Properties bankruptcy case.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear updates about the public shooting range, the McDowell EMS buildings and the disc golf proposal for the Universal property.

Under new business, the commissioners will discuss the county boundary survey request, appoint officers for tax matters and administrative items.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.